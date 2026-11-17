The Nashville Predators (11-5-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (15-3-4) tonight, with the Wild trying to stretch a three-game win streak. The puck drops at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul at 7 p.m. CT, and the game is streaming on ESPN+. Nashville is in the middle of a strong November, but this is its toughest test of the month. Minnesota is atop the Central Division and one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Predators come in with real momentum. They won seven straight from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13, including a 3-0 shutout in Los Angeles, a 4-2 win in Anaheim, and a 3-2 road win in Vegas. That run ended Sunday with a 4-2 loss at San Jose, so tonight is a chance to show the slip was a one-off. The concern is scoring. Nashville averages 2.95 goals per game, 21st in the league. Several of those wins were tight, and that margin is thinner against a team this deep.

Minnesota is the opposite on offense. The Wild average 3.45 goals per game, 8th in the NHL. Their recent run looks the part: a 2-1 win in Montreal on Nov. 10, a 5-2 win in Toronto on Nov. 12, and a 6-2 win in Boston on Nov. 14. Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes lead the group, with Blake Coleman adding scoring depth. The Wild are also home after a long stretch on the road.

These teams met to open the season on Oct. 1 at Bridgestone Arena. Coleman scored the game-winner in his Wild debut in a 3-1 Minnesota win. Nashville went 0-for-4 on the power play and trailed from the first period. Hughes played a team-high 27:30 and set up Kaprizov’s third-period goal. Nashville managed only seven shots in the final period. Roman Josi scored the Predators’ only goal, and Juuse Saros was solid, but Nashville lost.

The Predators’ path to victory includes staying out of the penalty box, getting their power play going, and getting a big night from Saros or Annunen to keep it close into the third. If Nashville can get the Wild into a low-scoring game, it has the pieces to steal two points. If Minnesota’s top line gets going early at home, it could be a long night.

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

What: The 22nd NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Minnesota Wild

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Wild Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

How To Watch Predators at Wild

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild Injury News

Nashville

Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Forward, Jonathan Marchessault - Day-to-Day (lower body)

Minnesota

Defenseman, Olli Määttä - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Goaltender, Filip Gustavsson - Long Term Injured Reserve (hip)

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Nils Höglander scored an incredible goal last week against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting us to look back at the craziest goals in Predators history.

Betting Odds for Predators at Wild

Spread: Minnesota -1.5

Minnesota -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Anaheim -205, Nashville +170

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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