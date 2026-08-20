Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Trades Young Forward To Detroit Red Wings

The Predators continue retooling its roster by clearing space with a trade.

Joe Gaither

Sutter Muzzatti
Sutter Muzzatti / @the_det_times on Twitter

Nashville announced on Thursday that it has traded away forward Sutter Muzzatti to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. The Predators previously selected Muzzatti in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, but he has yet to make his NHL debut.

Muzzatti spent three seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York. appearing in 78 contests for the Engineers, registering 19 goals and 31 assists before enrolling at Notre Dame. He played 37 games for the Irish, scoring 13 goals and finding 19 assists. The 6-foot-6 forward signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings after being traded.

Future considerations could materialize in many forms, as it serves as a placeholder to ensure a transaction is valid. The Red Wings can compensate the Predators with a late-round draft pick or cash, but it's not uncommon for the debt to go unpaid and might ultimately result in the Red Wings getting Muzzatti for nothing.

Muzzatti is likely to join Detroit's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, to continue his development as he looks to make his NHL debut.

The Nashville Predators open the 2026-27 season in 42 days with an opening night matchup at home against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 1. The preseason is scheduled to start on Sept. 20, leaving Predators General Manager Chris MacFarland one more month to finalize the roster.

Chris MacFarland 2026 Offseason Trades

  • Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
  • Traded away forward Sutter Muzzatti to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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