Nashville Trades Young Forward To Detroit Red Wings
Nashville announced on Thursday that it has traded away forward Sutter Muzzatti to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. The Predators previously selected Muzzatti in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, but he has yet to make his NHL debut.
Muzzatti spent three seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York. appearing in 78 contests for the Engineers, registering 19 goals and 31 assists before enrolling at Notre Dame. He played 37 games for the Irish, scoring 13 goals and finding 19 assists. The 6-foot-6 forward signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings after being traded.
Future considerations could materialize in many forms, as it serves as a placeholder to ensure a transaction is valid. The Red Wings can compensate the Predators with a late-round draft pick or cash, but it's not uncommon for the debt to go unpaid and might ultimately result in the Red Wings getting Muzzatti for nothing.
Muzzatti is likely to join Detroit's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, to continue his development as he looks to make his NHL debut.
The Nashville Predators open the 2026-27 season in 42 days with an opening night matchup at home against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 1. The preseason is scheduled to start on Sept. 20, leaving Predators General Manager Chris MacFarland one more month to finalize the roster.
Chris MacFarland 2026 Offseason Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
- Traded away a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin
- Traded away forward Sutter Muzzatti to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.
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