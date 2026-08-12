Ranking the Best Nashville Predators Playoff Wins — No. 39: 2017 Game 2 vs. Chicago
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 39 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 39 - 2017 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
The Predators entered Game 2 full of confidence after beating the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 at the United Center to kick off the series. Nashville, like in Game 1, struck first, scoring a goal just 3:44 into the first period, but unlike the first game, the Predators piled on en route to a 5-0 victory.
Nashville defender Ryan Ellis got the scoring started after Richard Panik slid, blocking his initial shot at the blue line. The puck caromed off Panik, back to Ellis' stick for a second shot. Ellis fired through traffic and gave the Predators an early advantage.
"It was almost like a chess match [in Game 1]," Ellis said. "For us tonight, we wanted to be more attacking. I thought we played solid defense last game, but it's not fun playing defense for the whole game. Tonight I think it was a little bit more back and forth."
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne got the first of two assists on the evening as Nashville doubled its lead early in the second period. Rinne swept the puck from behind his own net to Mattias Ekholm near the blue line, who hit Harry Zolnierczyk breaking through the middle of the Blackhawks defense. Zolnierczyk corralled the puck and shot over Corey Crawford's left shoulder, pinging the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.
Colton Sissons put the game on ice, scoring Nashville's third goal with seven minutes remaining in the second period. Craig Smith skated the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone and spun and fired at the net. The puck bounced around in front of Crawford, allowing Sissons to swipe and score for a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Rinne made 30 saves on the evening for his third career playoff shutout and second in two games. His best came just over halfway through the third period when Tanner Kero passed to Marcus Kruger from behind Nashville's goal. Kruger's wrist shot was on target, but Rinne quickly sprawled, making a pad save to preserve the 3-0 lead.
"There were some unbelievable saves, especially in the third period, when the game is 3-0," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "We know we are in a good spot, but the next goal is also a big goal in somebody's building."
Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala notched the final two goals for Nashville, stunning Chicago's crowd by hustling down the ice to score. Johansen picked up a Filip Forsberg rebound and flipped it past Crawford in the middle of traffic Fiala found the exclamation point with under two minutes to play, receiving a pass at the blue line on a power play, cruising into the zone and scoring off the crossbar for the emphatic victory.
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the ninth article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 40 - 2017 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
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