Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators Preseason Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are back in action Tuesday for the second game of the 2026-27 NHL preseason, hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second game of the home-and-home series. Tampa put an experienced group on the ice on Sunday and defeated a young Nashville lineup 2-1. The organizations flip philosophies tonight as the Predators field a veteran lineup against the Lightning's younger players and prospects in Bridgestone Arena.
Tuesday's game gives fans the opportunity to check out Filip Forsberg for the first time this year. His practice linemates, Matthew Wood and Nils Hoglander, each enter the season with something to prove. Wood, that he can be an NHL center after stepping into the role last season, and Hoglander, that last season's output was an outlier, after tallying only five points in 38 games for Vancouver.
"I have, right from last year, I thought they had really good chemistry, even through training camp last year," Andrew Brunette said of the Forsberg and Wood pairing. "The time they got to play together near the end of the year, I thought they were real good together. Fil's good with everybody. You'd love to have a Fil on every line. We talked about this last year, but where he's really grown is his leadership. He's comfortable helping anybody out. As a coach, through communication with him, he wants to make a difference in this organization for the young players and really takes pride in watching them get better. We'll see where it goes. As you all know, the season changes every day. But we'd like to see him and Woody continue to grow the chemistry."
Nashville stars like Steven Stamkos, Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly also take the ice for the first time in preseason, but game is all about determining the final few spots on the roster, putting the spotlight squarely on Joakim Kemell, Brady Martin, Reid Schaefer and Tanner Molendyk.
This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis.
Predators at Lightning Game Information
- Who: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators
- What: Second Preseason Game of the 2026-27 Season
- When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations
This section will be updated with line combinations during pregame warmups.
Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Line Combinations Against Nashville
This section will be updated with line combinations during pregame warmups.
How To Watch Predators at Lightning Preseason
- The Spot - Nashville 28
- Nashville Predators App
- Online via PredsTV.com
Nashville Predators Injury News
- Forward Vitali Pinchuk is day-to-day with an upper body injury.
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Nashville forward Filip Forsberg said last week the franchise should compete for a playoff spot this season. Tonight's game is Forsberg's first opportunity to send a message to the NHL that the organization is ready to compete with the best.
- The Predators made their first roster move of training camp on Monday, designating a goaltender to the OHL.
- One of the many fresh faces in the Nashville Predators franchise spent time with the media on Monday and echoed the sentiments of many others. Alexander Kerfoot credited his belief in Chris MacFarland for why he chose to sign with Nashville.
Nashville Predators Preseason Lineup Against Tampa Bay
FORWARDS
9, Filip Forsberg
21, Nils Hoglander
25, Joakim Kemell
38, Chase Bradley
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
60, David Edstrom
62, Felix Nilsson
71, Matthew Wood
89, Ozzy Wiesblatt
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
DEFENSEMEN
12, Ryan Ufko
20, Justin Barron
47, Jack Achan
50, Tanner Molendyk
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
GOALTENDERS
29, Justus Annunen
30, Isak Posch
Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Lineup Against Nashville
FORWARDS
10, Jansen Harkins
22, Jakob Pelletier
23, Sam O'Reily
25, Jeffrey Viel
28, Zemgus Girgensons
29, Pontus Holmberg
41, Benjamin Rautiainen
53, Dylan Duke
67, Noah Steen
80, Nick Abruzzese
93, Gage Goncalves
94, Conor Geekie
DEFNSEMEN
16, Steven Santini
51, Charle-Edouard D'Astous
52, Maxim Groshev
78, Emil Lilleberg
79, Michael Callahan
82, Tomas Kralovic
GOALTENDERS
35, Dennis Hildeby
32, Olivier Rodrigue
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