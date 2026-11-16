NY Rangers Defenseman Progressing Positively in Injury Recovery

The New York Rangers have been dealing with several injuries to their blue line, which has tested the depth of their defensemen.

First, it was Sean Durzi who went down with an injury, followed by rookie Alberts Smits, who has missed some time. Luckily, it hasn’t hurt the team too much, with Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson stepping into the lineup and playing at a high level.

Improving the depth at the blue line was a top priority for Chris Drury this offseason, and it looks as if he succeeded in that regard. There is a lot more talent on the defenseman depth chart than in years past, enabling the team to survive not having half of their second and third line pairings.

However, the Rangers could be getting a boost in the near future. As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, Sean Durzi was participating in the team’s skate ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sean Durzi inching closer to return for Rangers

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) skates with the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a positive development, he has shed the red non-contact uniform and was in a regular jersey today, which is an encouraging step in the process for him to return to the ice. He was part of the group of skaters who were on the ice late, which normally indicates they will be a healthy scratch, along with center Luke Glendening and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo.

Another scratch is going to have to be made ahead of game time, with Mercogliano speculating that Rempe got off the ice early just in case Pavel Dorofeyev is unable to suit up. The offensive-minded forward participated in the morning skate, but left practice early as a precaution yesterday.

It is fair to presume Durzi has been cleared for contact, shedding the red jersey. He is getting closer to a return, but as Mercogliano noted, holding him out for one more game is very likely part of the process.

It’s notable that Durzi was in a regular jersey today, so it looks like he’s been cleared for contact. But as Sullivan said on the trip, the wise move is to keep him out of this final game before the long layoff this week. — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 16, 2026

During the team’s four-game road trip that concluded with a victory over the Vancouver Canucks, head coach Mike Sullivan spoke about Durzi and how the team’s upcoming schedule could impact his return.

After playing on Monday, Nov. 16 against the Canadiens, the Rangers don’t take the ice again until Sunday, Nov. 22 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The head coach believes the wise move would be to hold Durzi out for the contest with Montreal, given the long layoff on the horizon.

A return against the defending Stanley Cup champions certainly seems to be the target. At that point, Sullivan will have a tough decision to make with his lineup, as Morrow and Robertson have both played well enough to remain part of the game plan.