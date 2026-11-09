NY Rangers' Rookie Alberts Smits Listed as Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury

The New York Rangers are feeling good once again with a three-game winning streak, but the injury bug has once again hit.

It has been a bit of an uneven season so far for the Rangers, who have had some highs and lows. New York came into the year hoping to be an improved team and a playoff contender. So far, that does appear to be the case.

The Rangers had a very busy offseason, and with retooling being the goal, they wanted to get young, deeper, and better. New York seemingly was able to accomplish those things, and the team is in a much better spot than they were last year at this point.

However, similar to last year, injuries have been a problem. Igor Shesterkin is out for the season, which has created some uncertainty over the past several weeks in the net. Now, another player for the Rangers is going to be missing some time as the team announced that Alberts Smits is week-to-week.

Smits Week-to-Week

Alberts Šmits is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, per #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 9, 2026

As was expected with the team recently calling up Marc Del Gaizo, Smits appears like he is going to be out of action for an extended period of time. A week-to-week timeline isn’t the worst thing, but it also isn’t great.

Marc Del Gaizo has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) November 8, 2026

The Rangers selected Smits with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and he was seen as one of the most-ready players in the class for the NHL. Right out of training camp and the preseason, New York had him on their third pair alongside Braden Schneider.

As expected with a young defenseman, there have been some ups and downs, but since pairing with Scott Morrow, he has played a bit better. So far this season, he has yet to record a point, and he has been playing just under 15 minutes per game.

With a plus-minus of -2, Smits hasn’t been terrible, but he also hasn’t made a major impact yet either. While the Rangers certainly didn’t want to see Smits go down with an injury, they do have the depth to survive it.

Morrow has been playing well with Sean Durzi out, and they also have Matthew Robertson and the recently called-up Del Gaizo to provide some depth.

Hopefully, Smits doesn’t miss too much time, which is never good for a young player's development. However, getting a rest and letting things settle down a bit could end up helping him in the long run.