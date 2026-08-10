1 Reason NY Rangers Transition Has Been Easier for Pavel Dorofeyev
The biggest addition that the New York Rangers made to their roster this offseason was forward Pavel Dorofeyev.
Acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights right before the Rangers came on the clock during the 2026 NHL Draft, New York traded three draft picks, Nos. 26 and 92 in this year’s draft and a conditional first-round pick in 2028. They also quickly worked out a long-term extension for the dynamic goal-scoring winger.
Dorofeyev will earn $11 million annually on a seven-year deal, which will bring heightened expectations. He isn’t worried about living up to his new massive contract, carrying quiet confidence in himself and a willingness to do whatever the team needs to win games.
This is a new franchise and city to get used to, as the transition to life in The Big Apple can be challenging for some. However, it is a little easier for Dorofeyev compared to others because he has been spending summers in the area for years.
Offseason workouts have Pavel Dorofeyev familiar with area
“The past three years, I have been working with Ben, and I kind of know the area now,” Dorofeyev said, via Remy Mastey of The Hockey News, while at the Shoulder Check Showcase. “It has kind of helped.”
Dorofeyev is so familiar with the area because he has spent the last few offseasons working with Ben Prentiss at Prentiss Hockey in Connecticut. A strength and conditioning consultant for the Rangers since 2018, Dorofeyev is the first client he has worked with directly to join the Blueshirts.
Given that connection, the newest New York forward has gotten a chance to know some of his new teammates, such as defenseman Adam Fox, center J.T. Miller and winger Matt Rempe, already.
That has provided a sense of comfort despite joining a new franchise that other newcomers wouldn’t be afforded. It also allows him to focus on other items on his offseason to-do list, such as moving.
Familiarty with teammates will help Pavel Dorofeyev
“Right now, just trying to settle down, trying to move all my stuff to the New York area and get ready for the upcoming season,” Dorofeyev added.
With back-to-back seasons of 35+ goals under his belt, Dorofeyev is going to be counted on to bring some offensive punch to the team’s lineup. He is certainly capable of providing it, and with the work he has put in while training with Prentiss, he is ready to take his game to another level.
Already knowing some of his teammates will certainly help him get off to a strong start when training camp begins in a few weeks.