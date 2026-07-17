3 Most Important NY Rangers Matchups on the 2026-27 Season Schedule
The NHL recently released its 1,344-game regular-season schedule for 2026-27, with the New York Rangers and every other League team now being slated for 84 games this season.
A highlight for the Rangers will undoubtedly be the Thanksgiving Showdown against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 28, in addition to hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champions of the Carolina Hurricanes that same month on both Nov. 22 and Nov. 30.
The Blueshirts will need to have a good season after suffering an early end to their year in 2025-26.
But with the schedule being released, which games should fans have especially marked on their calendars?
3 Games the NY Rangers Must Focus On Leading Up to 2026-27
3. At Boston Bruins, Sept. 29 — Season Opener
Kicking things right off for the 2026-27 slate for the Rangers will be the Blueshirts hopping on the road to take on the Boston Bruins on the League's opening night.
A battle between two Original Six teams is always pressing; however, making it an opening night game makes it all the more important. For starters, it will set the tone for the upcoming year and will show just how much the Rangers improved over the offseason and at training camp.
The Rangers' 2025-26 season was quite disappointing for the fanbase, with the Blueshirts missing the postseason for the second straight season. Starting the season with not only a win, but a dominant one at that, would be the crystal-clear right direction for head coach Mike Sullivan and co. to point towards.
2. VS Tampa Bay Lightning, Oct. 1 — Home Opener
The high number of home losses at MSG throughout the 2025-26 year, going 14-20-7 at home, was a pressing issue. For 2026-27, what better way to show that this will be avoided than tallying a win in the year's home opener?
New York's home opener is slated for Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Lightning having been a playoff team in the Eastern Conference last season.
Hearing the goal song blast throughout MSG quite frequently on Oct. 1 would certainly be an indicator of good things to potentially come at home for the Rangers and their fans throughout 2026-27.
1. VS New York Islanders, Feb. 12 — Late Season Battle of New York
Ah, yes, the coveted Battle of New York. While there are earlier games on the schedule between the New York Islanders and the Rangers, the matchup on Feb. 12 holds extra excitement in that it marks the season winding down to the later portion. It also marks the last time the Rangers will host the Islanders at MSG in the regular season.
The Battle of New York has shown plenty of excitement for the League. The New York metropolitan area has always embraced the rivalry, with the fan bases also never being shy in playing it up, either.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, the Islanders have won the last four matchups. As such, the Rangers coming out on top throughout the Battle of New York in 2026-27 is paramount. Even more pivotal would be winning the Battle of New York on Feb. 12 in front of a roaring MSG crowd, indicating that momentum is strong going into the later games of the season.