NY Rangers Face Massive Challenge With Brutal Schedule to Start the Season
As the offseason continues on, the New York Rangers are starting to find out what their schedule is going to look like for next year.
Following a very busy NHL Draft and free agency, there is some renewed excitement for the Rangers after two straight years of missing the playoffs.
The goal for New York this summer was pretty clear. This is a team that wanted to get younger and better. While accomplishing that isn’t always easy, the Rangers have done a good job this offseason, and the team looks much better.
Now, while there are a lot of new pieces and it might take some time to gel, New York will be hoping to contend for a wild card spot. On Wednesday, the NHL released the openers for all of the teams, and the Rangers will be going through a gauntlet of a schedule to start the year.
Rangers Have Brutal Schedule Early On
Despite the season being longer and going to 84 games, New York is going to be starting up their season playing three games in four days, which doesn’t set the team up for success early on.
While the Rangers should be fresh and healthy to begin the campaign, that will be tested early on. Having to play that much in a short period of time is going to be a major challenge for New York from a physical standpoint.
To start the season, the Rangers will be on the road against the Boston Bruins on Opening Night. This battle between two Original Six teams will be a fun one, and a good test for the Rangers early on.
Following that game, they will get a day off on September 30th before a back-to-back starts with their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a playoff team last year as well, this will be another tough game.
Furthermore, due to some of the struggles at home to start the campaign last year, getting off to a good start at home will be key. Following that matchup, the Rangers will then be playing on the road against the Detroit Red Wings in what will be their home opener.
With the opponents being good and having three games in four days, this will be a tough stretch for the Rangers. Hopefully, they will be able to get some momentum early on, but they have not been set up for success by the scheduling.