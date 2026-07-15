Why the NY Rangers Assigned New Jersey Numbers to Specific Players
The New York Rangers have announced which members of their roster will be wearing new numbers throughout the 2026-27 season — with seven Rangers to be wearing new threads.
Sean Durzi is to wear No. 5, captain J.T. Miller will be rocking No. 10, No. 16 will be going to Pavel Dorofeyev, No. 26 goes to newly-acquired Marcus Pettersson, and Oliver Bjorkstrand will wear No. 28. In addition, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo — who was also recently acquired via a trade with the Boston Bruins — is to wear No. 70 and forward Joe Veleno will represent No. 90.
The Rangers announced the new numbers on the early evening of July 14.
Miller's new number is especially noteworthy, as he has been wearing No. 8 with the Rangers recently and up until this point — and many Rangers fans have already bought jerseys of Miller with that number in mind. The Blueshirts re-acquired Miller in Jan. of 2025 from the Vancouver Canucks after he was originally drafted by the Rangers at No. 15 overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.
Rangers Reveal New Jersey Numbers for Certain Members of Roster Ahead of 2026-27 Season
Below is a brief blurb about each Blueshirts member who will be wearing new numbers on their sweaters, and what is significant about it.
Defenseman Sean Durzi — No. 5
General Manager and President Chris Drury recently acquired Sean Durzi alongside forward Cole Beaudoin and a third-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Vincent Trocheck in a deal that was longtime-expected for Rangers fans.
Durzi posted five goals (matching his latest jersey number) and 22 assists in 60 games played for the Mammoth in 2025-26.
Center J.T. Miller — No. 10
Miller originally wore No. 10 with his first stint with the Blueshirts. Due to Dorofeyev entering the picture, it appears he's opting to go back to his original number.
Through Miller's first stint with the Rangers from 2012 until he joined the Tampa Bay Lightning throughout 2017-18, the left-handed, Ohio native posted over 170 points while wearing No. 10. This included him scoring 22 goals throughout both 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Former leading scorer Artemi Panarin previously wore No. 10 last year, however the number is now available to go back to Miller with Panarin now being dealt to the Los Angeles Kings.
Winger Pavel Dorofeyev — No. 16
Dorofeyev agreed to terms with the Rangers for a seven-year contract in late June after his time with the Vegas Golden Knights; he was acquired by the Rangers from Vegas on Jun. 26.
With Miller now taking No. 10, that leaves No. 16 open for Dorofeyev. However, it is worth keeping in mind that Trocheck wore No. 16 last season before his aforementioned trade over to Utah.
Defenseman Marcus Pettersson — No. 26
Petterson was acquired from the Canucks on July 1, 2026 for a 2030 conditional first-round draft pick — hence his need for an assigned jersey number.
At 30, Pettersson has skated in 604 games across the Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks for a career total thus far of 180 points across 21 goals and 159 assists. He was one of just three skaters to appear in all 83 games for Vancouver throughout the 2025-26 season.
Pettersson (wearing No. 26) and Durzi (wearing No. 5 now) could also be a potential pairing on the blueline.
Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand — No. 28
Another July 1 signing, Bjorkstrand was with Tampa Bay during 2025-26 and ranked second on the Lightning with nine power play goals — also matching his career high.
Per reports, he wore No. 27 in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics while he represented Denmark, so No. 28 is a close second to what he wore on international ice.
Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo — No. 70
During free agency the Rangers acquired Joonas Korpisalo in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward prospect Kalle Väisänen.
This particular goalie transaction was a surprise, as it was likely made due to the retiring of backup Jonathan Quick even though the Rangers already have Dylan Garand as another potential backup for starting netminder Igor Shesterkin.
Quick previously wore No. 32, and Shesterkin — a Vezina Trophy winner — wears No. 31, making No. 70 a fairly unique Rangers' goalie number for Korpisalo to rock.
Forward Joe Veleno — No. 90
Similar to Petterson and Durzi, Veleno was also acquired on July 1, 2026 — his being a one-year contract. Veleno skated in 61 games for the Montreal Canadiens in 2025-26 and posted two goals and three assists.
Throughout the same year he established his career high faceoff win percentage with 51.6. The Montreal, Quebec native and final new sweater wearer additionally tallied an assist in the postseason while appearing in nine postseason matchups.