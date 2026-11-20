The New York Rangers have just passed the quarter-mark of the season. With a 13-8-1 record, there have been a lot of positives for the team, and they are certainly improved compared to last season.

Coming off two straight years of missing the playoffs, the Rangers were a team hungry to be better. They were extremely aggressive in their pursuit of talent this offseason and on paper, they did a strong job.

New York is shockingly one of the younger teams in the league, and the development of some of these young players is good to see. Now, with a quarter of the season in the books, here is a ranking of the top three standouts so far for New York.

Tye Kartye

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) fights for the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson (53) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the young winger might have been thought to be a fourth-line player coming into the season, he is blowing away all expectations. Kartye has found himself a home on the second line alongside J.T. Miller, and this is a duo that Mike Sullivan seemingly loves playing together.

Since he has come over from the Seattle Kraken, Kartye has been a really solid player, and he brings it on both ends of the ice. The energy that he provides to the second line is a major reason why that line has been arguably the best for the Rangers this season.

Overall, he has totaled 14 points with seven goals and seven assists. He is currently fifth on the team in points and part of a three-way tie for second in goals.

Alexis Lafreniere

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler (32) makes a save on a shot by New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key players for the team coming into the year was their former first overall pick. Even though it might have taken a little bit longer than some would have liked, he is now looking like the player that they had hoped he would be.

Going back to the second half of last year after the Olympic break, Lafreniere has been a point-per-game player for New York. This season, he has totaled 22 points in 22 games with 10 goals and 12 assists. The production has been really strong for the winger, and he is leading the team in goals scored this year.

Adam Fox

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the top standout player for the team has been their star defenseman. Fox missed a good chunk of time last year, and that undoubtedly hurt New York quite a bit.

So far this season, he has been healthy and is playing at a very high level. Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the entire NHL, and he should be in the mix for the Norris Trophy if he keeps this level of play up.

Through 22 games, Fox has totaled 24 points with two goals and 22 assists. The former Norris Trophy winner has been key to the offense this year and is performing really well for the team at five-on-five. Overall, he has been the top standout player for the Rangers through the first quarter of the season.