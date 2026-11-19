The New York Rangers were a team that many people were keeping an eye on coming into the season, given all of the changes they made this offseason to the roster.

After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26, Chris Drury sought to upgrade the talent on the roster. They brought in plenty of new faces, and some of those players have excelled, while others have disappointed.

With a quarter of the season now in the books, the Rangers are in the thick of the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff picture. To remain in that position, New York needs a few players who have underwhelmed thus far to improve their performance the remainder of the season.

Winger Pavel Dorofeyev

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) controls the puck in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York’s biggest offseason acquisition was Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rangers sought a top-six-caliber forward, someone who could improve their offense, and Dorofeyev certainly fit the bill; he has scored at least 35 points in back-to-back seasons.

Unfortunately, that scoring prowess has not carried over to the Rangers yet. He has scored only six goals, putting him on a 24-goal pace, well below what the team expected after signing him to a seven-year extension worth $11 million annually.

Dorofeyev is getting his opportunities, leading the team with 47 shot attempts in 5-on-5 situations. At all strengths, he has 64 shot attempts, with the next closest player being Alexis Lafreniere, who has 48 shots overall.

Some positive regression could come with a career-low 9.38% shooting rate, but he isn’t helping the team win. He has a hard-to-believe plus/minus ratio of -18 this season.

Center Noah Laba

Coming into the season, the Rangers were counting on Noah Laba to fill a massive hole in their lineup, helping replace what was lost when Vincent Trocheck was traded to the Utah Mammoth. He was taking over as the third-line center, but the results haven’t been great.

Laba has only six points through 22 games, all of which were assists as he seeks his first goal. The team is being outscored when he is on the ice, with a -3 on-ice goal differential and an on-ice goals percentage of only 42.9%.

He has excelled in the faceoff circle, winning 55.5%, which makes him a reliable option on the penalty kill and when starting in the defensive zone. But that is a skill set normally found in a fourth-line center; New York needs a little more from him offensively moving forward to stick in the playoff race.

Defenseman Marcus Pettersson

Nov 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Marcus Pettersson (26) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in an offseason trade, this is a deal that will be scrutinized for a long time. The Rangers traded a 2030 first-round pick to acquire Pettersson, hoping he would anchor their second defensive pairing.

Given his experience in head coach Mike Sullivan’s system from his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was a good fit. Alas, he hasn’t performed at a very high level thus far. The only player he has a positive goals-for and expected goals-for with is Adam Fox.

He and Sean Durzi have been outshot 80-52 while on the ice together. His defensive metrics are solid, landing in the 66th percentile per Hockey Stat Cards with a +0.4. However, his offense leaves a lot to be desired, landing in the 11th percentile with a -1.9. His -1.5 overall net rating is in the 25th percentile, and the team needs more than that from a defender on the second pairing.