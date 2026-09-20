A Healthy Matt Rempe Could Make Major Impact on Fourth Line for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have started up training camp, and they will be kicking things off in the preseason soon. With a condensed offseason, important roster decisions will still have to be made.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers are a much-different-looking team heading into this season. New York had a lot of areas to improve, and by all accounts they have done a nice job of improving.
Going into the season, the goal is going to be to be a playoff contender this season, and that will be a tall task for a team that finished in last place. However, with a plethora of additions, the team could pull it off.
Due to all of the new additions and the depth of the team both at forward and on defense, there will be some interesting roster battles. One of these battles will take place on the fourth line, where the Rangers will be seeking who will be starting on the right side.
Enforcer and fan-favorite Matt Rempe missed a lot of time last year with a thumb injury, but he is healthy and looking to make an impact this season,
Rempe Could Make Impact on Fourth Line
As the Rangers look to figure out what their roster will look like for opening night, one of the battles will be between Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelar. At just 23 years old, Chmelar doesn't have the same level of experience, but he is being given a chance to win the spot.
When looking at what Rempe could bring to the team, he is one of the best enforcers in the league when healthy, and that could be a dynamic that the Rangers want to have on their fourth line.
Currently, both center and left wing figure to be set with Joe Veleno and Tye Kartye. However, Rempe could be who ends up winning the job with how well he has looked in camp so far.
With the offseason not being long and training camp and the preseason being short, there aren’t going to be a ton of opportunities to impress. However, Rempe looking good early in camp and being at 100 percent is good for his chances of starting on Opening Night.
How Mike Sullivan crafts his roster and the lines will be interesting to see leading into the season, but Rempe is firmly in the mix as of now. With him back to being healthy, he seems hungry to be starting on the fourth line.