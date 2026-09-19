NY Rangers Correctly Receive Fantastic Offseason Grade
The start of the regular season is right around the corner for the New York Rangers, and the team will be hoping to be a playoff contender.
Coming off a bad season, the Rangers were one of the most aggressive teams this summer in trying to improve. The goal for the team was to improve in multiple areas, and they were able to accomplish that.
New York was able to improve at all levels, and the hope will be that they will be much improved. It is not easy to go from being in last place in the conference to being a playoff contender. However, that is going to be the mission for the team.
With the offseason concluding, it is a great time to reflect on what the team was able to accomplish.
Mike Brehm of USA Today recently graded the offseasons of every NHL team. For the Rangers, they correctly received the strong grade of an A-
New York’s Offseason Was Impressive
With a need to improve, the Rangers were able to do just that this summer. By all accounts, New York has been praised for their moves this offseason. Things started out with a bang for the Rangers during the NHL Draft.
New York was able to acquire the very talented Pavel Dorofeyev right before using the fifth overall pick on Alberts Smits. Dorofeyev could be the top goal scorer for the team and, at 25 years old, will be a potential building block.
With improving the top nine being a goal, they also signed Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen to affordable one-year deals.
On the blue line, the Rangers knew that they needed to improve both their talent and depth of the group. When Adam Fox went down with an injury, the team didn’t have anyone to step in and try to replace his production.
Furthermore, with Jonathan Quick retiring, the team also added Joonas Korpisalo. This move came as a bit of a surprise, with Dylan Garand being a talented young player. However, the team might end up carrying three goalies.
Overall, with improvements at all levels, the Rangers are going to be a better team. However, this is a group that is going to want to contend for a playoff spot, and that will be a tall task considering they were in last place. However, with a highly graded offseason, New York might have done enough to accomplish that.