The New York Rangers are certainly happy to have a defenseman of the caliber of Adam Fox anchoring their blue line.

After a rocky 2025-26 season, Fox has returned to the ice this season healthy and is reminding everyone just how good of a player that he is. It wasn’t too long ago that he was viewed as an annual threat to win the Norris Trophy, but the perception of him has changed incorrectly.

Not being named to Team USA for the Winter Olympics has taken some of the shine off him. The injuries last season didn’t help, but Fox is playing at an incredibly high level this year, cementing his status once again as one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

However, he is not receiving the kind of attention that he deserves in the early Norris Trophy discussions. Over at NHL.com, Dan Rosen recently provided his opinions on the award races thus far this season.

Adam Fox deserves more attention with his production

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) passes the puck during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Norris Trophy was one, but Fox was absent from the ballot. Right now, the leader in the clubhouse, in Rosen’s opinion, is Edmonton Oilers star Evan Boucher. It is hard to argue against that, given how much production he has had so far.

The Oilers star has 39 points through 26 games, which is the most among defensemen in the NHL this season, and No. 4 among all skaters in the League. His 12 goals are the most among any blue liners, and his 27 assists are also pacing players at the position.

Bouchard is producing off-the-charts numbers, which more than make up for any shortcomings people may believe he has defensively.

“It became cool to hate Adam Fox” -@MollieeWalkerr



Adam Fox has become the most criminally underrated player in the league.



How you view him as a player should be a litmus test on whether you’re allowed to talk hockey with any sort of validity. @NYRangersRadio | #NYR pic.twitter.com/yvTpDknqXk — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) November 19, 2026

Surpassing Bouchard is going to be a tall task for any defenseman in the Norris Trophy race, but Rosen listed Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild, Zack Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders and Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, rounding out his top five.

Fox has certainly performed well enough to warrant consideration for the top five. Entering play on Nov. 23, he was tied with Schaefer for total points among players at the position with 26. His 24 assists are the third most among defensemen and tied with Leon Draisaitl for sixth among all skaters.

The Rangers star looks to be somewhat flying under the radar with a quarter of the season in the books. Fox is proving once again that he is among the best defensemen in the NHL, even if he isn’t being viewed as such thus far in the award races.