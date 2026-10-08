NY Rangers' Adam Fox Quietly Producing at Elite Level Early On

The New York Rangers have started off the 2026-27 campaign in exciting fashion, and the team has to be thrilled with how things have gone thus far.

Following a year to forget, the Rangers have been one of the best teams in the league to start the season. Through five games, New York has a 4-1 record and is currently on a four-game winning streak following a win over the New York Islanders.

Furthermore, while they were terrible at home last season, they have already won three games at Madison Square Garden. While it is early in the year, the Rangers have been impressive so far and look like a much-improved team on both ends of the ice.

New York is fortunate to have one of the best goalies in the league in Igor Shesterkin. This offseason, one of the reasons why the team believed they could compete despite some struggles. However, he wasn’t the only key player that the team believes in. The other is Adam Fox, and he is off to a strong start to the year.

Fox Proving to Still Be Great

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) attempts a pass defended by Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a lot of good young defenseman in the league coming up and emerging over the last several years, the talented defenseman of the Rangers have flown under the radar a bit.

However, as a former Norris Trophy winner, Fox came into this season looking to prove that he is still one of the best in the game. When healthy last year, Fox was able to total 53 points in 55 games. With nine goals and 44 assists, he was extremely productive, especially on the power play.

Through five games this season, Fox is picking up right where he left off at the end of last season. When he was healthy, the Rangers were a much better team last year, and his missing a lot of time contributed to them coming in last place in the Eastern Conference.

So far, Fox has totaled five points in five games and is currently on a four-game point streak. While the new faces of the Rangers have received a lot of the attention, their talented defenseman has been key once again to their success.

With just one assist on the power play so far, Fox being a point-per-game player right now is impressive. The power play for New York really hasn’t gotten going yet on the first unit with Fox, but that will surely be coming soon.