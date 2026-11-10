Adam Fox Reminding Everyone How Elite He Is Making NY Rangers History

It wasn’t very long ago that New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was regarded as one of the best blueliners in the world.

However, perception surrounding him began to change in recent years. A few injuries popped up, and not being added to the Team USA roster for the Winter Olympics had people changing where Fox should rank among the best defensemen in the NHL.

Anyone who thought he wasn’t among the best is having their argument crumble each night he takes the ice during the 2026-27 season. Fox has been incredibly productive for the team, making some franchise history along the way.

In the Rangers’ most recent game against the Seattle Kraken, Fox recorded an assist on the power-play goal scored by Tye Kartye. It was his 20th assist of the season, which makes him the fastest defenseman to reach that plateau in New York history.

Adam Fox has been on fire for the Rangers

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) passes the puck during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fox accomplished the feat in 18 games; the previous best was Brian Leetch, the Hockey Hall of Famer who recorded his 20th assist in the 19th game of the 2000-01 campaign.

Entering play on Nov. 9, he is currently tied for fifth in the League in assists with Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks, Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Fox has 22 points thus far this season, which is tied for 17th among all skaters.

Out of his 20 assists this season, 12 of them have been primary, according to Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, which is the most among defensemen and fourth overall. The only players ahead of him are superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers with 28 and 13, and MacKinnon, who also has 13.

IT'S A KARTYE PARTYE IN SEATTLE 🥳 pic.twitter.com/CnOL53tGuG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 7, 2026

With 366 career assists through his first 500 career games, Fox is one of the most productive defensemen the NHL has ever seen. Some fans and analysts may have forgotten just how good he has been, missing out on a top 10 poll put together this summer altogether.

Alas, those doubters have quickly been reminded just how wrong they were to not include him in the top 10. Fox has gotten off to a stellar start and is one of the driving forces behind the Rangers remaining competitive despite losing star goalie Igor Shesterkin to injury.

As long as he remains healthy, New York is going to be able to remain in the mix in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference. He is playing at an incredibly high level, thrusting himself into the Norris Trophy conversation through near the quarter pole point of the season.