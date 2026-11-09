Tye Kartye Is Emerging as Building Block for NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have once again found their groove a bit as winners of their last three games. This was a good response following a four-game losing streak, and the team will be hoping this gets them back on track.

New York has just started up their West Coast trip with a win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, and that game featured the debut of Joonas Korpisalo. Getting their young goalie Dylan Garand a night off was important, and the team got the win with the veteran in between the pipes.

Whether or not the Rangers are going to be able to be a contender without Igor Shesterkin this season remains to be seen, but so far the team has survived him being out, and there have been some bright spots.

Veteran defenseman Adam Fox is playing some of the best hockey of his career. The former Norris Trophy winner is on pace for about 100 points this season, and it seems like he is getting at least one assist every single night at this point. Furthermore, top offseason acquisition Pavel Dorofeyev is heating up as well, and that is something that is excellent to see.

Also, one player who might have flown under the radar a bit, but who has also been playing excellently of late, is Tye Kartye.

Kartye Has Quickly Become a Building Block for the Future

Nov 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) celebrates his game winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old came over from the Seattle Kraken last year and, since arriving in New York, has been a really solid player for the team. In 42 games with the Rangers, he has totaled 27 points with 11 goals and 16 assists.

With him being exactly at the halfway point of a full season with the team, he is on pace for 22 goals and 32 assists, which would make him a 50-point player for New York.

Due to his success and hard work, he has been moved up, and his role is expanding with the team. For a majority of the season now, he has been on the second line, which is a major jump up from the fourth where he started the year. Also, he has started to see some time on the second power play unit as well.

Overall, at just 25 years old and emerging as a key player for this Rangers team, it is safe to say that he is a building block going forward for the middle six of New York.