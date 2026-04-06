NY Rangers Defenseman Sets New Career-High in Points
The New York Rangers are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season against the Washington Capitals, in which they were able to win by a score of 8-1. As expected in the offensive barrage, a lot of players had strong games for the Rangers.
Even though New York might be eliminated from the playoffs, the team has not given up on the season just yet. With the recent win over the Capitals, the Rangers have now won five of their last six games and are red-hot.
During this stretch, several players have put on impressive performances. On Saturday, Jonathan Quick was able to have a vintage performance in a near shutout win in what could be the last start of his career. Furthermore, rookie winger Gabe Perreault was also able to notch a hat-trick in that game.
On Sunday, New York was able to see another player net a hat-trick with Will Cuylle scoring three goals against Washington. On Cuylle’s second goal, it was defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov notching the assist, which was his 20th of the year.
Gavrikov Sets New Career-High
The 30-year-old defenseman was a significant addition for New York this offseason to pair alongside Adam Fox on the blueline. The Rangers signed him to a seven-year, $49 million deal, with the expectation that he would be a key part of the team going forward.
Even though they might have struggled overall this year, Gavrikov was able to set a career-high in points this year following his assist on Sunday. While he has well-surpassed his previous career-high for goals already this year, he will fall short of trying to match his career-high in assists at 28.
With an assist in each of his last three games, he is also currently tied for the fourth-longest streak among defensemen in that category. While the Rangers have not had the season that they would have liked, their decision to sign the 30-year-old has worked out.
Gavrikov has played in every game for New York so far this year, which is a great accomplishment in itself. Furthermore, the career-high in both points and goals is also an indication of the great campaign he has had.
Going forward, he and Fox figure to be fixtures on the blueline for the Rangers. Both of these players have had strong years, even with Fox dealing with some injuries. However, with both on the ice, it is clear that New York is a much better team.