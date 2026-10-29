Alexis Lafreniere Has Been Everything NY Rangers Could Have Hoped for This Season

The New York Rangers are in the middle of a much-needed break with a strange schedule that has them off for five days. Through 14 games, there have been some good things and bad things, but one key player for the team has really looked good.

Coming into the season, the Rangers were a team that was hopeful to be much better than the last-place finish they had during the 2025-26 campaign. New York spent the offseason aggressively trying to improve, and on paper they did.

To start this year, things were looking really good for the team. The Rangers were playing some excellent hockey, but a season-ending injury to Igor Shesterkin undoubtedly has changed their season.

While Dylan Garand has done all that he can in relief, it’s been a big ask of the 24-year-old. As the team tries to bounce back amidst a bit of a tough stretch, it hasn’t all been bad of late.

One player who has really been impressive for the franchise has been former first overall pick Alexis Lafrenière. Coming into the season, he was a player that the team was hoping would be able to sustain what he did at the end of last year, and so far he has.

Lafrenière Has Been Everything Rangers Could Have Hoped to Start Season

Oct 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Lafrenière in New York, the 25-year-old is seemingly finding his groove now. In the second half of last season, he was able to perform at a really high level and finished off the campaign with 24 points in 23 games.

This was a really encouraging stretch for Lafrenière, and it created a lot of optimism about the future for the former first overall pick. To start this season, he has picked up right where he left off.

In 14 games so far, he has totaled 16 points with nine goals and seven assists. When looking at things as a whole going back to last year, he has totaled 40 points in 37 games played.

From March 1st of last year, Alexis Lafreniere has totaled 40 points in 37 games played.



The former first overall pick is putting together a solid sample size of the player that he is becoming. #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 28, 2026

With nearly a half-season of sample size as a point-per-game player, the Rangers have to be really pleased with the production from Lafrenière. At just 25 years old and locked up to a long-term deal, he is a key piece of this franchise going forward and has quickly emerged as one of their best players.

As the season continues, the hope will be that Lafrenière can keep up this excellent level of play.