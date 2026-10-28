NY Rangers' Schedule Provides Them Excellent Opportunity to Reset

On Monday night, the New York Rangers suffered their third straight loss and also saw their perfect record at home come to an end. Now, with the team reeling a bit, it’s time for a reset.

Following what was seen as a successful offseason, the Rangers got off to a hot start to the campaign. This was a group that was playing well on both ends of the ice, especially at home.

It was no secret that starting the year better at MSG was a goal of the team and the players who were here last season. That was a mission accomplished early, and they were 6-0 before Artemi Panarin and the Los Angeles Kings came to town.

The start to the year for New York was an impressive one. While they lost their first game to the Boston Bruins, they went on to win four straight following that. Unfortunately, while going for the fifth win, Igor Shesterkin was lost for the season after getting injured against the Washington Capitals.

However, the Rangers were able to win the next two games, but since then, things have gone downhill. New York has lost five of their last six games, and the team is in need of a bit of a reset. Fortunately, following their loss to the Kings on Monday, they won’t be back in action until Sunday.

Extended Break Comes at a Good Time

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the team struggling a bit, this break feels like it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Rangers tried to give their goalie Dylan Garand a break on Monday, but James Reimer was put in a tough spot after just being signed and only played the first period.

Garand came in relief and didn’t get the rest that the team was trying to give him. However, everyone will have a chance to reset, and that is a good thing. The Rangers have been a team that has made some mistakes and has had some mental errors.

New York doesn’t have the biggest margin for error when it comes to making mistakes, and as shown in the last few games, things can get a little out of hand when they do.

Getting nearly a full week off from games will allow the team to work on some things and get a nice reset. Hopefully, this scheduling opportunity will be a benefit to the Rangers and help them snap out of their funk.