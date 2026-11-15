Alexis Lafreniere Looks Like a Star Player for NY Rangers a Quarter Into the Season

The New York Rangers have wrapped up their first extended road trip of the season, and the team has to be pleased with the direction that things have been going. While there have been some ups and downs, the Rangers have hit the quarter-mark of the season with a 12-8-1 record and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. A main reason for some of the success has been the continued development of a key player.

Following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers were a team that was hungry to improve this summer. New York very easily could have looked to offload assets to rebuild, but they instead tried to retool by getting some young talent in and to improve their roster.

So far, the results have been good with the team over the .500 mark and in the mix for a playoff spot. While the team did add a lot of talent to improve, it was also important for them to have some of their existing talent develop. One of the players who has taken the next step has been Alexis Lafreniere.

Lafreniere Has Taken Next Step

Nov 11, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Rangers officially at the quarter mark of the season, the team has to be pleased with how their former first overall pick has performed. While Lafreniere might not be the superstar that the team or the fanbase was hoping for when they landed him with the first overall pick, he might finally be becoming the player that they hoped.

In 21 games this season, he has totaled 10 goals and 12 assists. Lafreniere is leading the team in goals scored, and being a point-per-game player is some extremely strong production.

When going back to last season after the Olympic break, Lafreniere is building up quite the sample size of being a point-per-game player. While there has been a lot of talk over the years about potentially moving him, the 25-year-old is now seen as a building block and foundational piece of the team going forward.

The Rangers locked him up to a long-term deal not too long ago, and with the salary cap continuing to rise, that contract is looking better and better. Overall, with Lafreniere playing most of the season on the first line and being a first-unit power play player, New York has a very good player on their hands, and while it might have taken some time, he has become a star for the team.