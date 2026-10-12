Alexis Lafreniere Starting To Reach Potential With NY Rangers

The New York Rangers are coming off an impressive win against the Vancouver Canucks in the first game without Igor Shesterkin. While the future for the rest of the team is uncertain, they do have some encouraging things to build upon.

Through seven games, the Rangers have been able to get off to a strong start with a record of 5-2. Stacking points early on has helped the team be at the top of the standings, and New York has gotten off to the good start that they were hoping for.

Unfortunately, the team did see their star goalie, Igor Shesterkin, get injured in a recent loss to the Washington Capitals. The Rangers will be turning to Dylan Garand now, and so far the young goalie has been able to meet all of the challenges that have been put in front of him.

However, the loss of Shesterkin is a major one, and players are going to have to step up for New York with him out. Fortunately, they did add a lot of talent this offseason and are a better all-around team. Dating back to the second half of last season, the Rangers have seen one of their key players perhaps turn a corner in his development.

With a growing sample size dating back to last year, Alexis Lafreniere has been playing at a very high level, and that is a great thing to see for New York.

Lafreniere Emerging as a Star

Alexis Lafreniere starting to reach that potential? #NYR



7 games this year 8 points (5 goals, 3 assists)



Last 23 games of 25-26, 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists



So in his last 30 games, that’s 32 points with 16 goals and 16 assists. Impressive numbers and a growing sample… — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 12, 2026

Dating back to the last 23 games of the 2025-26 campaign and what he has been able to accomplish so far this season, Lafreniere is a point-per-game player for the last 30 games.

With 16 goals and 16 assists, the now 25-year-old is playing some great hockey, and it has been an extended stretch of success for him. While there have been some frustrations about his development as a former number one overall pick, he is seemingly starting to reach that potential now.

While Lafreniere did recently go to the second line in order to hopefully spark Pavel Dorofeyev a bit on the first, he is still on the first power play unit for the Rangers.

On both ends of the ice, he is playing a good brand of hockey, and it’s no coincidence that his success has resulted in a strong start to the season for New York. Now, with Shesterkin out, the team is going to have to improve in other areas. Fortunately, the play of Lafreniere can help with that.