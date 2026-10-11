Major Line Changes for NY Rangers Could Unlock Pavel Dorofeyev

The New York Rangers have gotten off to a good start to the season with a 4-2 record in six games. However, they are making a somewhat significant shakeup to their lines following an injury to their goalie, Igor Shesterkin.

While their loss to the Washington Capitals was a tough one and snapped an impressive four-game winning streak, the team also lost their star goalie for the rest of the season.

Shesterkin missing the rest of the year is going to have a major impact on the team and will certainly lower their ceiling. However, there are many who believe Dylan Garand can come in and be a solid NHL goalie.

While all eyes will be on the goalie situation, the team made a major switch to their lines at practice after the loss to the Capitals. Despite both the first and second lines performing well this year, Mike Sullivan has moved Pavel Dorofeyev up to the first line, and Alexis Lafreniere has gone down to the second.

Top-6 Shakeup Will Be Interesting to Monitor

Interesting change to the #NYR top six:



Perreault - Zibanejad - Dorofeyev

Kartye - Miller - Lafrenière



Everything else looks the same. — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 10, 2026

When New York acquired Dorofeyev, there was a lot of speculation about whether or not they would break up a first line that did well together at the end of last season.

With a short camp and preseason, Sullivan ultimately elected to stick with the trio of Lafreniere, Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad. This group has performed well so far this year, but has scored just three goals together at five-on-five.

Furthermore, the second line, whether it be with Tye Kartye or Oliver Bjorkstrand, has also performed well, but a similar story is some struggles when it comes to putting the puck in the net.

Perhaps due to the loss of Shesterkin, Sullivan will be trying to unlock this offense a bit more when it comes to playing at even strength. Dorofeyev has played well this year, but the scoring hasn’t really come yet.

In six games, he has totaled one goal and two assists. However, both of the assists have come on the power play. While Lafreniere is playing some of the best hockey of his career, the team seems confident that he can continue on the second line.

For Dorofeyev, getting him with Perreault and Zibanejad on the first line might be what it takes to unlock his excellent scoring abilities. By no means are these lines set in stone, but it will be interesting to see if it sparks some more offense at even strength.