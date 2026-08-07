Analyzing NY Rangers’ Decision To Keep Braden Schneider Not Will Borgen
One of the positional groups the New York Rangers revamped the most this offseason was their defenseman.
It was a major weakness at the NHL level during the 2025-26 season. When Adam Fox was injured, the team’s production at the blueline crumbled. Braden Schneider was unable to elevate his performance when paired with Vladislav Gavrikov as the No. 1 pairing.
No one expected him to replicate what Fox provided, but it was clear upgrades were needed. The Rangers brought in help with Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks and Sean Durzi from the Utah Mammoth.
As part of the reshaping, the team also traded Will Borgen to the Boston Bruins, and five left-handed defensemen were selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, including Alberts Smits, with the No. 5 selection.
Weighing Braden Schneider vs. Will Borgen
With the newfound depth, Schneider looks to be ticketed for the No. 3 pairing. To avoid arbitration, he and the team agreed to a settlement: a one-year, $5.5 million contract. This has led some people to question why New York didn’t just keep Borgen at a lower price.
Part of the reasoning is that Borgen is already locked into a long-term deal. He has a $4.1 million annual cap hit through the 2029-30 campaign. So, while his annual average is lower, he is being paid for four more seasons, not one.
By punting the long-term decision on Schneider down the road, it keeps open several avenues, especially since he will be a restricted free agent again next summer.
Should his performance improve, the Rangers could look to work out a long-term deal with him. He could still be traded and used as the centerpiece of a package to bring back the top-six forward New York desires.
Or, the decision can be punted down the line even further by signing him to a short-term contract following the 2026-27 campaign.
Braden Schneider offers more flexibility than Will Borgen
That kind of flexibility didn’t exist with Borgen. However, while the team isn’t hard-pressed for salary cap space with $2.4 million remaining, a strong argument could be made that additional savings would have helped bring in one more forward. That also goes back to the inexplicable decision to acquire Joonas Korpisalo from the Bruins with his $3 million cap hit.
Another reason Schneider is the preferred option, along with the flexibility he provides, is that he is younger than Borgen is. Borgen turns 30 years old in December and has 374 games under his belt.
Schneider turns only 25 in September and already has 368 games of NHL experience under his belt.
That means he could cost more in the long run than Borgen, but if he commands such a contract, it also means he is performing at a high level and realizing his immense potential, which would be a win for the franchise.