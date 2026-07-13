NY Rangers, Branden Schneider Avoid Arbitration With Settlement
One of the biggest stories surrounding the New York Rangers this offseason is the future of defenseman Braden Schneider.
A restricted free agent, he decided to file for arbitration ahead of the July 6 deadline, which meant that he could no longer sign an offer sheet with another club. He was one of 15 to file for player-elected salary arbitration during the 2026 NHL offseason.
However, the two sides aren’t going to arbitration, which was set for July 29. They were able to work out a settlement both sides were happy with, avoiding the process of exchanging numbers and arguing for specific salaries in front of a panel.
As shared by Elliotte Friedman on X, the team and Schneider have settled on a one-year, $5.5 million deal.
Rangers, Braden Schneider agree to settlement
That is a sizable raise for the No. 19 overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft. Last season, he finished up a two-year contract that paid $2.2 million annually. With the salary cap on the rise, players are in a position to receive a little more money, and that is what Schneider was able to achieve.
The settlement is worth a little more than short-term contract projections were for the 24-year-old, but the rising cap needs to be taken into consideration. However, a one-year deal does very little in terms of figuring out how the team views him as a long-term piece.
He will be in a similar situation next summer. Schneider is not yet eligible for unrestricted free agency, as he will remain a restricted free agent with arbitration rights upon the expiration of this one-year pact.
The same song and dance that has been going on for the last few weeks will almost certainly occur again. Expect the young defenseman to hear his name in trade rumors until a long-term pact, whether it be with New York or another franchise, is worked out.
Bringing Schneider back on a one-year deal does make some sense for the Rangers. He was pushed into an expanded role during the 2025-26 season and didn’t respond in the fashion that the team had hoped.
Another franchise around the league could certainly look at his pedigree and potential and have the belief they can get more out of him than New York has. But, coming off two consecutive campaigns with underlying metrics, teams would be looking to buy low, likely meaning not meeting the asking price Chris Drury would set.
A one-year pact will give him a chance to prove worthy of being a long-term building block for the Rangers. Or, improve his value enough that New York can flip him ahead of the deadline for some assets.