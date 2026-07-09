NY Rangers Misused Assets Acquiring Joonas Korpisalo
Coming into the 2026 NHL offseason, one of the things many people thought the New York Rangers would do was bring in a veteran goalie to round out their depth.
Igor Shesterkin is locked in as the starter, but things were unsettled behind him. Jonathan Quick announced his retirement at the end of the 2025-26 season, leaving a massive void in experience on the depth chart.
Dylan Garand is going to get a shot to win the No. 2 job, but given how team president and general manager Chris Drury has operated in the past, it was almost assured that competition would be brought in. That did occur, but not in the fashion anyone could have predicted.
The Rangers acquired goalie Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a fourth-round pick and prospect Kalle Vaisanen. It was a move that left a lot of people scratching their heads when it was announced, and it was a misuse of assets by the front office.
Rangers made head-scratching move acquiring Joonas Korpisalo
There was a lot of good that Drury did this offseason, and he deserves credit for that. But how he went about addressing the need for another experienced goal leaves a lot to be desired for several reasons.
New York had plenty of cap space, so taking on a $3 million cap hit may not seem like the biggest problem. However, the team could have saved $2 million more to use elsewhere had they jumped into the free agent pool.
The Rangers have the luxury of knowing who their starting goaltender is; all they needed was someone who has experience in the organization to replace Quick. Signing a veteran such as Vitek Vanecek, who agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal, would have been a much better use of cap space.
Petr Mrazek and Cam Talbot are both free agents still and would have cost a fraction of what Korpisalo does. Also, committing to multiple years of cap hits when Garand could realistically be ready as the undisputed No. 2 option within that time frame makes the addition all the more confusing.
Rangers aren't in position to trade away assets
On top of that, the team surrendered assets to get the deal done. The Bruins had to be jumping with excitement when Drury presented this offer, taking $3 million off their books and not asking for any draft compensation to be attached to him.
Vaisanen may not be a highly regarded prospect, but he is a prospect nonetheless and someone who can operate as organizational depth or a trade piece down the line. Given the current state of the franchise, trading away draft picks of any kind is fair game to be scrutinized.
The New York brain trust clearly liked Korpisalo more than the other available options, but surrendering assets to address a need that was further down their priority list was not a smart decision.