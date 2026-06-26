Asking Price for NY Rangers' Vincent Trocheck Remains Significant
The New York Rangers have entered the offseason, and there is a lot of work for the franchise.
Coming off a terrible campaign during the 2025-26 season, the Rangers are a team that is seemingly in a tough spot. The front office will surely be wanting to turn things around quickly, but that is going to be easier said than done.
New York has a lot of cap space and two picks in the first round, which generally would set a team up for a successful offseason. However, the free agency class isn’t looking very strong, and that is going to be a major issue.
The Rangers likely not being able to add what they need for the top six in free agency will likely result in this offseason not being a great one, and the asking prices in the trade market for good players has been high.
While New York would love to be able to contend next year, the team really has to consider doing more of a rebuilding than a retooling. One player whose name has been mentioned frequently is center Vincent Trocheck. He is one of the best players likely to be traded, with a very affordable contract and some good production on the ice.
After seeing what other players have been going for on the trade market so far, the Rangers have to be expecting a significant package in return.
Trocheck's Asking Price is Significant
With the potential asking price for Trocheck being at least a first-round pick and a good player, the Rangers are poised to be able to land a significant return if they move him. Considering the state of the franchise, it should be a bit of a no-brainer to move Trocheck.
While the 32-year-old is still a very good player and is going to have an affordable contract following the salary cap going up, New York does not appear to be in a position to win any time soon.
Breaking it down and going into a rebuild could be what’s best for the team, but certainly moving on from Trocheck for the likely asking price makes sense. Getting a first-round pick along with a good young player will help the prospect pool immensely and give the Rangers more assets for the future. Overall, as the team tries to navigate the offseason, one thing that they should do is deal their veteran center for a strong return.