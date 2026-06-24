NY Rangers Reportedly Have New Suitor for Vincent Trocheck
There has been a lot of player movement throughout the NHL just a few days ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, and New York Rangers fans are getting restless as a result.
There have been a few players linked to their team who have been on the move, but the Rangers haven’t acquired any of them. William Eklund and Jordan Kyrou were traded by the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues to the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals. Brady Tkachuk was traded from the Senators to the Florida Panthers, as a few examples.
Even the top free agent, Alex Tuch, was acquired by the Washington Capitals in a sign-and-trade from the Buffalo Sabres.
While it is certainly frustrating to see their team sit idly by, New York fans can take some solace in knowing that the Tuch deal may have opened up another avenue for a Vincent Trocheck trade. As shared by Marco D’Amico on X, the Sabres are a team that has seemingly entered the sweepstakes for the veteran center.
Sabres emerging as suitor for Vincent Trocheck
While he added that no deal is imminent, D’Amico reported that Buffalo has held conversations about Trocheck.
David Pagnotta of NHL Network and Sirius XM NHL Radio has shared a similar sentiment. He is hearing that trade talks centered around the Rangers veteran have picked up after some of the other moves that have been completed around the league.
Like D’Amico, the Sabres are a team that he has heard in connection to Trocheck, but they are far from the only club that is showing interest in him.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are another team that has contacted New York in some capacity. The Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes inquired ahead of the trade deadline in March and could get back into the mix. There are other teams, such as the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, who could be fits for Trocheck as well.
This kind of market is exactly what the Rangers were hoping for when they decided to hold onto him through the deadline during the regular season. More teams could show an interest in the offseason compared to in the middle of the campaign, and his 12-team no-trade list dropping to 10 on July 1 is another motivating factor.
The asking price has been set for months, but given what other teams have paid for players this offseason, New York should be able to find a suitor. The pressure is certainly on Drury, as the clock is ticking and a trade has to get done sooner, rather than later.