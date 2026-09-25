Big Performance by Will Cuylle Helps NY Rangers Get First Preseason Win

The New York Rangers got going in their penultimate game of the preseason against the New Jersey Devils, and unlike against the New York Islanders, they did not get off to the best of starts.

On Tuesday night, the Rangers were the better team for the first half of the game against the Islanders. However, the penalty kill issues once again popped up early on.

Fairly quickly on the power play, Stefan Noesen was able to score his first goal of the preseason, and the Devils took the lead right off the bat.

In the second period, the Rangers were able to kill off a penalty, but the Devils did extend their lead. A fantastic shot, top shelf by Ethan Edwards, beat Joonas Korpisalo, who really didn’t have a chance with where Edwards put the puck.

Even though the Rangers didn’t score, they did generate some high-danger chances in this one. New York certainly put in the work to score in the period, but credit should go to Nico Daws for making some good saves on those chances.

Rangers Get Going in the Third

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the shootout winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third period, the Rangers finally got on the board with a goal from Will Cuylle. The goal came on a redirection in front of the net, but he was in good positioning and caught the fortunate bounce. The assists went to Matthew Robertson and Perreault.

Shortly after the goal from Cuylle, the Rangers were able to tie it up with a goal from Anton Blidh. New York started to get in front of the net, and it really caused some problems for the Devils in and near the crease. Perreault got yet another assist on that goal, giving the potential first-line winger for New York two points.

The strong play from the Rangers continued in the third period. Scott Morrow was able to score the third goal of the game on an assist from Matt Rempe and Cuylle. For Rempe, who is trying to make the roster, this is certainly a big point for him.

Unfortunately, the Rangers gave one back to the Devils late in the third period with Amadeus Lombardi.

In the overtime, both teams remained scoreless and it went to a shootout. The only goal in the shootout came from Cuylle, who capped off an impressive game. As a player that Rangers will be hoping is a major factor, it was great to see the performance from him.

After the game, Cuylle spoke with Rangers On SI about the third period. "I thought we were you know a bit more aggressive, trying to get more pucks than them. Maybe a little cute early on, but I though in the third, just simplified".

Next up for the Rangers will be their final game of the preseason on Friday night against the Islanders. New York is expected to have a full game of Igor Shesterkin in that one, along with most of their regulars. Following that will be their season-opener against the Boston Bruins.