NY Rangers Show Grit in Comeback Win Over Devils

The New York Rangers got off to a hot start against the New York Islanders in their second preseason game of the year, but fell apart down the stretch.

After getting out to a 3-0 lead, the Rangers got sloppy, committing a lot of penalties that the Islanders took full advantage of. They went 3-for-5 on the man advantage, turning a 3-0 deficit into a 4-0 win.

That underwhelming play carried over into preseason Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils. New York didn’t look great through the first two periods of the game, trailing 2-0 as they headed into the second intermission, with the first goal being allowed on another power-play situation.

But in the third period, something started to click. 3:10 into it, Will Cuylle got a shot past Nico Daws to get the Rangers on the board, with assists from Gabe Perreault and Matthew Robertson.

Rangers get first preseason win of the season

Just 2:11 later, New York lit the lamp again. This time it was Anton Blidh who scored his second goal of the preseason to tie the score at two. His goal was assisted by Glenn Gowdin and Perreault, whose playmaking was on full display.

With 10:03 gone in the period, the Rangers got on the board for a third time. Scott Morrow, who is playing for a spot on the opening night roster, scored a goal with assists from Cuylle and Matt Rempe, who is also playing for a spot.

RANGERS WIN IN THE SHOOTOUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/HdPRF2uWud — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 25, 2026

Protecting a 3-2 lead, New York had some tough defensive possessions to play. They got the job done for a little while, but the Devils pulled their goalie and took full advantage of the extra skater, with Amadeus Lombardi scoring past Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game at three.

The Rangers went on a power play in overtime, giving them a 4-on-3 advantage for two minutes, but they were unable to get any shots past Daws, leading to a shootout between the squads.

THERE WE GO 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fqhZbFMN1t — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 25, 2026

Korpisalo was able to get the job done, stopping all three attempts by New Jersey. Cuylle was able to score as the second shooter for New York, giving them a 1-0 victory in the shootout for their first victory after Perreault was stopped on the first attempt by the home team.

The Rangers will take the ice next on Friday, traveling to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena for their final preseason game of the year.