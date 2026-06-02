Blues Forward Would Be Perfect Fit for NY Rangers This Offseason
The New York Rangers will be anxiously awaiting the start of the offseason, with the franchise hungry to make some improvements.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are a team that has to have a good summer. With the public declaration that they are retooling and not rebuilding, missing the playoffs for two straight years is not encouraging that things are on track.
Chris Drury’s seat would get awfully warm if New York missed the playoffs for a third straight year, and he will likely be trying to make a couple of splashes. While that might be the desire of the franchise, pulling it off could be a bit challenging this year. The Rangers do have a plethora of cap space, but this free agency class is a bit on the weak side. Impact options at the forward spot are limited, and with the salary cap going up this summer, money is going to be thrown around quite a bit.
Furthermore, with free agency potentially not being the best option, the team could elect to focus on trying to make a trade or two to improve. With a need for scoring on the right side, one option could be clear. A strong potential trade option for the Rangers to explore would be St. Louis Blues right winger Jordan Kyrou.
Kyrou Would Be a Great Fit
As the Rangers look to improve this offseason, scoring is going to be something that they will look to address. This is a team that might not have the best first line, which means depth and scoring through their lines is going to be important.
While the Rangers could very well stick with the combination of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault, and Alexis Lafreniere, Kyrou is the caliber of player who could be a first-line winger for this team.
Even though injuries slowed him down this year and snapped his streak of scoring 30 goals in three straight seasons, he is still just 28 years old and would fit in well with the Rangers.
With the winger signed through the 2030-31 campaign, he could be a really solid piece of the puzzle for New York. This is a team that desperately needs help in their top six and the scoring department. Kyrou has the ability to help there and would come at a fairly affordable $8.1 million cap hit, which isn’t high based on his production.
Overall, the Rangers are in need of some serious help, and Kyrou could be a great player to target.