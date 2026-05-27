NY Rangers Expected to Make Big Splash This Offseason
With the NHL Draft and free agency about a month away, the New York Rangers are going to be very busy this summer.
As the team has been going through their retooling, this summer feels like it is the time for the Rangers to try to turn things around. New York has missed the playoffs for the last two years, and with them coming in last place this season, expectations for the 2026-27 campaign will be to perform better.
While their overall record was very poor, the Rangers did play a bit better after the Olympic break. Having some key players like Adam Fox healthy made a big difference, but this is a team that still has some notable needs.
One area that they have to improve upon is their top six. This was a unit that was really lacking, especially in the scoring department. Finding a star to join this group would be ideal, but accomplishing that will be tough. However, due to comments made by Chris Drury, the expectation is that the team will be trying to improve quickly this summer.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rangers being a team expected to take a big swing this offseason.
What Would a Big Swing Look Like?
New York will be heading into the offseason with about $26 million in projected cap space and is in a great position to make a major move. Unfortunately, this is a free agency class that is really lacking at the forward spot, and the options are going to be limited.
Of the forwards, Alex Tuch is likely the best one available, and landing him could be considered a big swing by the team. However, while Tuch is a very good player and is coming off another 30-goal season, he wouldn’t be considered a star.
Depending on how much the price for Tuch is going to be, the argument could be made that they should pass, even though he would be a good option. With that being said, if the team is going to make a big swing, it might have to come on the trade market.
While it’s still early to know who is going to be available, that might be the more realistic and financially wise way for them to go. Overall, it isn’t surprising to see that the Rangers might look to make a big swing this offseason. However, accomplishing it will be easier said than done.