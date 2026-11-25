The New York Rangers are off to a strong start to the season, but the team is still retooling and will be looking for ways to improve going forward.

This past summer, the Rangers were ultra-aggressive in their pursuit of help. Coming off two straight years in which they missed the playoffs and a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, New York wanting to improve should have come as no surprise.

While the roster has improved, they were thrown a curveball with star goalie Igor Shesterkin going down with an injury. His being out of the season undoubtedly changed the outlook for the team, but they have performed as well as they could have with him out.

However, with a desire to once again be a Stanley Cup contender, that is going to require some big moves for this team.

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently proposed some potential trades for Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews. For the Rangers, the proposal was Gabe Perreault, Cole Beaudoin, and two first-round picks.

Matthews is a Needle-Mover

Nov 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If a player like Matthews truly became available, as some other players around the league have requested trades, the Rangers would undoubtedly have to at least pick up the phone.

However, a player of that caliber would not come cheap, and that is shown by the trade package that would be used to get him. In terms of the NHL-ready player, this deal is headlined by Perreault.

The young winger has been a really promising player for the team, and he would be the top prize in this deal. Furthermore, Beaudoin is the top center prospect for the team, and he could be seen as a third first-round pick essentially being moved in the deal.

For New York, a potential sticking point in this could be the two first-rounders. This was a team that did just trade three first-round picks over the summer. With two of those picks being future ones, giving up more for Matthews, even though he is a great player, would be risky.

As a center, adding Matthews, who is still just 29 years old, would solve some issues for the team. The center position is a concern for the team, and adding Matthews and moving Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller down a line each would make it a strength.

Overall, while he would have to become available, if he does, the Rangers should certainly be going after him. This trade package is a strong one headlined by Perreault and could get a deal done.