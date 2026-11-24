Coming into the 2026-27 NHL regular season, a lot of the success anyone thought the New York Rangers could have was tied to their goalie, Igor Shesterkin.

The all-world netminder is capable of putting a team on his back and carrying them to success. Injuries kept him out of the lineup for periods of time during the 2025-26 campaign, which contributed to the Rangers finishing with an Eastern Conference-worst 77 points.

Despite the lack of team success, Shesterkin still had a 25-19-6 record last season. This year, he got off to another hot start with a .927 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average. Unfortunately, New York will only benefit from having him in net five times.

Shesterkin suffered a season-ending lower-body injury on Oct. 9 against the Washington Capitals. Based on how things went last season without him, a tailspin was expected to follow. However, that has not been the case, and it is a driving factor behind the Rangers receiving a B+ grade in the first-quarter wrap-up done by The Athletic (subscription required).

Rangers deserve strong first-quarter grade

Oct 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan watches the play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If I told you the Rangers would lose Igor Shesterkin to season-ending knee surgery and still have a points percentage over .600 through a quarter of the season, would you have believed me? Probably not, which earns them a high mark,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano.

Chris Drury did a lot of work to upgrade the talent level and depth on the roster this offseason. That has certainly paid dividends, with New York looking like a stronger team on the ice in every facet of the game.

The team has also bought into the game plan of head coach Mike Sullivan. He knows there is a thin margin for error and has created a scheme that gets the most out of the players that he has at his disposal.

“The roster has notable flaws, especially in the scoring department. But they’re making the most of what they’ve got with admirable commitment to coach Mike Sullivan’s tight-checking, defense-first system and a collective tenacity they lacked the previous two seasons,” Mercogliano added.

Rangers have overcome flaws thus far to succeed on ice

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those flaws have been prevalent when facing off against upper-echelon opponents. Oct. 26, against the Los Angeles Kings when James Reimer started in net, was the last time the Rangers lost to anyone other than the Edmonton Oilers or Carolina Hurricanes.

New York is going to be tested in the goal-scoring department with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev both on IR. A team that was already lacking scoring options in the top six is now without players tied for second and third on the team in goals scored with seven and six, respectively.

The Rangers are going to have to pay attention to detail and limit mistakes to the best of their abilities to overcome their latest injuries, with Bjorkstrand and Dorofeyev joining Shesterkin, Adam Sykora, Joe Veleno and Alberts Smits.

With a record of 13-9-1, New York is right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. When The Athletic checks back in at the midway point, another strong grade will be warranted if they stick in the mix.