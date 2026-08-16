Breaking Down Biggest Weakness for NY Rangers With Training Camp Approaching
Following a very busy summer, the New York Rangers will be getting set for the start of training camp, which is right around the corner. However, how much the team improved will be an interesting question to monitor.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was set to be aggressive coming off a disappointing last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. While it felt like the team hit rock bottom, there was reason to believe that they were going to get significantly better.
Even though this free agency class wasn’t the strongest, New York was really aggressive on the trade market, making a plethora of moves to improve. Due to the team having a terrible record, there was no shortage of areas for them to try and improve.
Now, with a bunch of new faces and the Rangers likely done with their major moves, it is a great time to start figuring out what some of the strengths and weaknesses for the roster are going to be. In terms of weaknesses, while the team did improve in an area of need, more still might be needed.
Even though there was a focus on improving up front, the team’s weakness likely will lie in their top-six unit.
Biggest Weakness for Rangers Will Be Top Six
When looking at the roster for New York currently, there is a lot to like compared to last season, and the team should be much better. Even though the top-six might be a weakness, it is an improved group, especially if the young players like Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere play as they did down the stretch.
Of the moves that the Rangers made, the most impactful should be the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev. The 25-year-old scored 37 goals last season and was an elite scorer. That was a main area of weakness for the team last year, and he should help with that.
However, while the top-six might be the weakness, that is largely because of the improvements of the blueline. The Rangers were able to revamp their second-pair this summer with trades that brought in Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson. This duo, along with a strong first-pair led by Adam Fox, has the blueline much improved.
Furthermore, with Igor Shesterkin in the net, the Rangers have one of the best goalies in the league, and the defense overall appears to be a strength of the team.