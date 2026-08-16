New York Rangers On SI

Breaking Down Biggest Weakness for NY Rangers With Training Camp Approaching

What is the biggest weakness for the New York Rangers as training camp is set to start in about a month?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Following a very busy summer, the New York Rangers will be getting set for the start of training camp, which is right around the corner. However, how much the team improved will be an interesting question to monitor. 

Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was set to be aggressive coming off a disappointing last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. While it felt like the team hit rock bottom, there was reason to believe that they were going to get significantly better. 

Even though this free agency class wasn’t the strongest, New York was really aggressive on the trade market, making a plethora of moves to improve. Due to the team having a terrible record, there was no shortage of areas for them to try and improve. 

Now, with a bunch of new faces and the Rangers likely done with their major moves, it is a great time to start figuring out what some of the strengths and weaknesses for the roster are going to be. In terms of weaknesses, while the team did improve in an area of need, more still might be needed. 

Even though there was a focus on improving up front, the team’s weakness likely will lie in their top-six unit. 

Biggest Weakness for Rangers Will Be Top Six 

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for New York currently, there is a lot to like compared to last season, and the team should be much better. Even though the top-six might be a weakness, it is an improved group, especially if the young players like Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere play as they did down the stretch. 

Of the moves that the Rangers made, the most impactful should be the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev. The 25-year-old scored 37 goals last season and was an elite scorer. That was a main area of weakness for the team last year, and he should help with that. 

However, while the top-six might be the weakness, that is largely because of the improvements of the blueline. The Rangers were able to revamp their second-pair this summer with trades that brought in Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson. This duo, along with a strong first-pair led by Adam Fox, has the blueline much improved. 

Furthermore, with Igor Shesterkin in the net, the Rangers have one of the best goalies in the league, and the defense overall appears to be a strength of the team. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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