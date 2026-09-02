Breaking Down NY Rangers' Cap Situation Following Eeli Tolvanen Signing
With September here for the New York Rangers, excitement is starting to build for what should be a better season than last. However, with a recent signing, their cap situation has changed.
Now that September has arrived, the Rangers will officially be back in action at the end of the month, and between training camp and the preseason, the team is going to be busy.
New York is going to have a lot of new faces to get into their lineup this coming season. Head coach Mike Sullivan will certainly be testing out a lot of different combinations, both upfront and on the blueline.
The Rangers, on paper, have a lot more talent and depth than last year, and that should make them an improved team. Recently, the team signed 27-year-old right winger Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
With a need in the top nine prior to his signing, New York seemingly has addressed that. Now, it appears like the Rangers should be pretty much done bringing in players, especially when looking at the cap situation getting a bit tight.
Cap Space is Tight
Following the signing of Tolvanen, the Rangers’ cap space is just under $1 million right now according to PuckPedia. With the actual number being $995,476, Chris Drury has used nearly all of the money he had available to himself this summer.
However, while the cap situation is tight right now, this is a team that looks a lot better. The Rangers have been extremely aggressive, and the addition to start September of Tolvanen should pay dividends.
There certainly felt like there was a need for the team in the top nine, and the 27-year-old will be able to come in and solve that. As a good player on both ends of the ice, he should fit in very nicely for the Rangers.
Tolvanen can not only have the potential to score anywhere from 15-20 goals, but he is also a physical player on the defensive end of the ice and is not afraid to get in front of the puck or lay a hit.
While the 2025-26 campaign might have been a down year, he is going to have a great opportunity on the third line for New York to have a bounce-back season. Overall, while the cap situation might be tight right now, the signing of Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal was well worth it.