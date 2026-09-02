NY Rangers' Eeli Tolvanen is Only Player in NHL to Accomplish This Feat
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the regular season, and the team recently was able to add what could be the final piece for their roster.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason in trying to improve. New York had a lot of different areas that they needed to upgrade and were seemingly able to accomplish most of that between the NHL Draft and right at the start of free agency.
However, despite a lot of moves, it did seem like one more player was needed on the wing for their top nine. There was speculation that the team might try to move Braden Schneider in order to accomplish this, but instead they have been patient in free agency, with some options still available.
Recently, the team finally addressed this need with the signing of right winger Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The 27-year-old should be the starter at wing on the third line and really helps improve an area of need. Following the signing, New York is getting a player that has been able to accomplish an impressive feat over the last three years.
Tolvanen In a League of His Own
Over the course of the past three seasons, Tolvanen is the only player in the NHL who has been able to total 100-plus points, 600-plus hits, and 200-plus blocked shots. His ability to help on both ends of the ice will make New York a better team, and for someone who is as physical as he is, he can also contribute on offense.
While he did see a drop in his goal scoring last year, he was able to record 23 goals during the 2024-25 campaign with the Seattle Kraken. If he is able to be a 20-goal scorer on the third line for the Rangers, the team would be ecstatic with that level of production.
Considering this is a one-year, $1.5 million deal, the signing offers the Rangers a ton of upside. Getting a top nine player at that price is certainly strong, and there is reason to believe that he will be a positive contributor.
Overall, with the signing of Tolvanen, it appears like the roster for the Rangers should be pretty much set. While there will be some battles in camp for the sixth spot on defense and the fourth line, New York appears to be a much-improved team.