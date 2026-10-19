Breaking Down the Top Potential Trade Candidate for NY Rangers if They Struggle

With the New York Rangers 10 games into the season, the team has a 6-3-1 record and has to be pleased with where they are so far. Even though it hasn’t been perfect, it’s been a significant improvement.

Following what a busy summer was, the Rangers have been able to accomplish their goal so far of being an improved team. New York got off to a dreadful start to the season last year, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

Credit should go to Chris Drury and the front office for getting some more talent and depth for the franchise, and it has paid dividends on the ice. While the season is still young, New York and everyone else will be thinking about ways to improve their squads.

Depending on what happens for the rest of the season, it will be interesting to see what the Rangers do ahead of the trade deadline. While the team has been a seller of late during the year, this season could be different.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about who the one under-the-radar trade candidate for the Rangers could be. With some good talent on the team, the choice was Oliver Bjorkstrand, who is a solid veteran on just a one-year deal.

Moving Bjorkstrand Makes Sense if Rangers Slide

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) and Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller (9) battle for the puck during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 6-3-1 record, New York would likely be more in a buyer's mindset than a seller's right now, but it is a long season, and things could always change.

During the offseason, the team signed Bjorkstrand to a one-year, $4.5 million deal. This was seen as a nice move by the team to add a player who could help improve the roster, with them having to make a long-term commitment.

Furthermore, the thought was also certainly that if they weren’t in the playoff hunt come the trade deadline, they could move him for assets. However, the team has been very good so far this year, and the hope is that they will be a playoff contender.

Bjorkstrand has helped as a very versatile forward who has played on both the second line and fourth line for the team. While he is playing just over 10 minutes per game, he has been able to total three points with two goals and one assist.

The veteran winger is doing whatever is asked of him and has been a solid addition so far. However, with his versatility, he would be a desirable target for teams if made available. For the Rangers, they will be hoping that he will be one of the pieces to help them reach the playoffs.