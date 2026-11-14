Breaking Down Tye Kartye's Excellent Production for NY Rangers So Far

The New York Rangers have been playing some good hockey of late, and a major reason for that has been an under-the-radar pickup from last season.

Coming into the season, the Rangers were a team that was motivated to be a lot better than their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The summer was spent adding talent and trying to retool a team that had missed the playoffs for two straight years.

While the team brought in a ton of new talent this summer, one player who has been a significant contributor for the squad this year was actually brought in during the 2025 campaign.

Tye Kartye might have flown under the radar a bit last year when it happened, but he has since become a significant part of the franchise in a short amount of time. With just over half a season between this season and last with the Rangers, here is a breakdown of his production so far.

Breaking Down Kartye’s Production

New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the young winger now playing in 44 games for the Rangers, that is just over half a season of sample size to look at for him in New York. So far, the results have been better than anyone could have expected.

Last season, after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, Kartye started to put in the work with the Rangers. In 24 games last year, he totaled five goals and nine assists, while proving that he belonged.

To start this year, he was a fourth-line player for the Rangers, but that has changed. Due to his effort and production level, Kartye has forced his way up the forward lines for New York all the way to the second line now.

The combination of Kartye and J.T. Miller has been a really strong pairing on both ends of the ice, and Kartye has really started to thrive. So far this year, he has totaled seven goals and seven assists for 14 points overall.

Overall, in 44 games with New York, he has totaled 12 goals and 16 assists. When looking at the pace that those numbers put him at, he would be at just over 53 points in a full 84-game season.

Furthermore, with him now getting minutes with the second line and also on the second power-play unit, he could see an increase in production. Overall, the addition of Kartye has been a great one for the Rangers, and the young winger could be a fixture for the team for years to come.