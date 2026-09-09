Breaking Down What a Perfect Season for NY Rangers Would Look Like
With training camp getting set for the New York Rangers soon, the team will be looking to start laying the groundwork for a successful season.
Due to the struggles last year, the Rangers are a team that is going to want to be much better this coming season. New York was an active team this summer in seeking upgrades, and there is reason to believe that they will be better.
While a lot of things will have to be sorted out, there can be speculation about what the ceiling for this team can be. Since they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference last season, some expectations will have to be realistic. However, in a perfect world, New York could have a really nice bounce-back year and see some encouraging things for the long term.
What Would a Perfect Season for the Rangers Realistically Look Like?
While staying realistic, New York isn’t going to be winning a Stanley Cup this coming year. This is a group that has just started their retooling, and this is a process that might take some time. However, just because they likely won’t win a Stanley Cup, that doesn’t mean they can’t have a successful season.
In a perfect world, the Rangers make it back to the playoffs and perhaps Igor Shesterkin is able to steal them a series with some elite play in the net. Being a playoff contender is certainly possible for the team, and with one of the best goalies in the league, anything can happen in a seven-game series if Shesterkin is on.
Furthermore, while the success of the team is important, so too is the development of some of their younger players. In a perfect season, seeing Alexis Lafreniere live up to his potential and look like the player he did in the last 25 games of the 2025-26 campaign for an entire year would be ideal.
Also, a full season of action and taking a step forward from Gabe Perreault will be important as well. When looking at some of the prospects for the team, the potential debuts for Alberts Smits and Liam Greentree could be on the horizon. As the team hopes to build for the future as well, while still competing, these two developing will be important.
Overall, a playoff appearance with some of the young talent developing for the team to help them get there feels like it would be a perfect scenario for the Rangers this season.