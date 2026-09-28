Alberts Smits Poised for Rookie Season Success With NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have awarded the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award to defenseman Alberts Smits, after also having announced that the defenseman will be wearing No. 12.

The Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award is given annually to the top Rangers rookie in Training Camp, as selected by members of the media. At 18, the No. 5 overall pick from the 2026 NHL Draft became the highest-drafted Latvian player in NHL history.

He will also wear the number last worn by Connor Mackey last season; there have been a total of 39 players who have worn the No. 12 for the Rangers.

Per Hockey Reference, Dunc Fisher was the first member of the Blueshirts to have ever worn No. 12 — which was back in 1951.

Alberts Smits has been named this year's winner of the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, given annually to the top #NYR rookie in Training Camp as selected by the media.



Congrats, Alberts! 👏 pic.twitter.com/u3Xei814VD — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 28, 2026

Smits — who is a left-handed blueliner — will also now join the likes of Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière in terms of recent 18-year-olds to make their debuts on NHL Opening Night for the New York organization.

Kakko and Lafterniere were both similar to Smits in that they were first-round picks who proved ready to jump straight into the lineup after being drafted.

Smits was bestowed the previously mentioned Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award and made the roster after having impressed the franchise with his professional demeanor and play on the ice throughout Training Camp and preseason.

Why Alberts Smits Can Be a Star for the NY Rangers

Smits has currently been playing on the Rangers’ third pairing alongside Braden Schneider — indicating just how highly touted the rookie is.

He inked his three-year, entry-level contract on July 15, 2026.

His potential to be a budding star for the Rangers on the blueline comes after he appeared in 38 games for Jukurit of Liiga during the 2025-26 season — tallying the second-most points (13) by a Liiga player under the age of 18.

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (63) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standing at 6'3", Smits is expected to see his NHL debut and rookie lap at the Rangers regular-season opener at the Boston Bruins on Sept. 29.

Smits is also the third-highest drafted defenseman in franchise history, following Brad Park from 1966 at No. 2 overall and then Bob Graham with No. 3 overall back in 1964.

#NYR rookie Alberts Šmits gets a special welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/cXRwaipY8o — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) September 28, 2026

The NHL has set a 5 p.m. EST deadline on Sept. 28 for when teams need to submit their rosters. There may be a maximum of 23 players on each organization's roster from the start of the regular season through the trade deadline. Additionally, each League team must have a roster of at least 20 players — composed of 18 skaters and two goaltenders.