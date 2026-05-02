Breaking Down Who Should Be First Pick if NY Rangers Win NHL Draft Lottery
As the New York Rangers get set for the NHL Draft Lottery coming up, they will be hoping to secure the first overall pick and help turn the franchise around.
Following an extremely disappointing campaign, the Rangers are going to be heading into the NHL Draft Lottery with the third-highest odds for the number one overall pick. It wasn’t all that long ago that the ping pong balls fell in New York’s favor, and the team was able to land Alexis Lafreniere.
After having the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have a lot of work to do, but their top pick is going to be a very valuable asset for the organization. Barring a superstar player becoming available, New York will undoubtedly be using the pick.
If they do indeed end up winning the lottery and have their choice of who to pick, there are a few notable talents that will be available. With three players that appear to be worthy of the first overall pick, decisions will have to be made by New York.
If Rangers Win Lottery, McKenna Should Be Top Choice
While winning the lottery will be the first goal, the team will then have to make a decision on who to take. There is a lot of pressure when it comes to picking first overall, especially when it is a year that has a couple of logical options.
Of the choices that the Rangers will have to choose from, Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Keaton Verhoeff are the three most logical options. Of the three, McKenna should likely be the top choice for the team, even if he isn’t necessarily a perfect fit as a winger. However, he appears to be the most talented player in the draft, and that should be the goal.
The scouting and development department of New York has certainly taken some heat in recent years, and going with McKenna first overall feels like the safe and right pick. Due to him being a winger, if the Rangers were fortunate enough to land him, it would be interesting to see if that resulted in either Lafreniere or rookie Gabe Perreault potentially being used as trade bait.
As New York tries to retool and bounce back from their disappointing campaign, getting the first overall pick would be a massive boost for the team. However, even though a player like McKenna could be a 100-point scorer, it might take time for him to get there, leaving a need for additional upgrades this summer.