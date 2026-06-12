Bruins Land Vincent Trocheck from NY Rangers in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
The New York Rangers are getting set for the offseason with the Stanley Cup playoffs set to come to a close soon.
Following a couple of bad years, this offseason feels like an important one for the Rangers. This is a team that will have a lot of cap space to attack free agency and also two picks in the first round of the NHL Draft.
New York is going to be a team that will be trying to improve this summer, but how they go about it will be interesting to see. The free agency class isn’t very strong, but they should be able to add some depth to their lines.
The draft will really be key for the team to try to add some talent to the prospect pool. Having two picks in the first round will present them with that opportunity, and they need to hit it right. Furthermore, while the team will be looking to add talent, they also need to address the situation surrounding their forward Vincent Trocheck. The talented center is one of the top trade targets this offseason, and there should be no shortage of suitors for him.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about a hypothetical proposed trade with the Boston Bruins landing Vincent Trocheck.
The Bruins are a Strong Option for Trocheck
In the proposed trade, the Bruins send C Matt Poitras, their 2026 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick to the Rangers. This would be quite the haul for New York, and getting future draft capital would be excellent.
Trocheck heads into the offseason at a very reasonable contract number, just over $5 million per season. Due to the salary cap going up and contracts likely to increase, Trocheck will provide immense value based on his production.
The Rangers were exploring trading him during the season, and with nothing coming to fruition, they held off until this summer. With this being a very weak free agency class at the forward spot, Trocheck should be able to bring the team back a significant package.
For the Bruins, they are in need of help up the middle, and Trocheck would be able to provide them with that. While he might not be the first-line center that they seek, he would make the team better. In the proposed deal, New York getting two first-round picks is certainly appealing and could help them in the future to improve their prospect pool.