What a Vincent Trocheck Trade With Red Wings Could Look Like for NY Rangers
One of the biggest storylines of the NHL offseason is going to be what the New York Rangers do with Vincent Trocheck.
He was viewed as the No. 1 trade chip in the league, a productive two-way center who would be at the top of several teams’ wish lists this summer. The Rangers looked smart holding onto him through the trade deadline during the season, with his market likely growing once the offseason rolled around.
Alas, a wrench was thrown into the mix when Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings. He is another talented center and will have a direct impact on the Trocheck market. However, there are some positives to having another option on the trade market.
Any team that misses on Larkin is going to be desperate to add a center, which could benefit New York. One of the teams in need of a replacement could be the Red Wings themselves if they cannot net a top-six center in return for their standout.
Red Wings could emerge as Vincent Trocheck suitor
What could a trade offer from Detroit for Trocheck look like? Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) shared some of the pieces that team president and general manager Chris Drury could look to get in return.
The Rangers have reportedly set their asking price, and it hasn’t changed from what they were looking for ahead of the deadline. At a minimum, they are looking for a first-round pick, a roster player and a prospect.
Working with those parameters, Baugh has put together some pieces that the Red Wings could make available to acquire Trocheck. To appease the quality young player part, Nate Danielson or Marco Kasper could be part of the deal along with a pick.
Danielson was a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, No. 9 overall, and got his first taste of the NHL this past campaign, appearing in 28 games. He didn’t get on the ice for the Red Wings after Jan. 3.
Red Wings can match Rangers' asking price
Kasper, who turned 22 years old in April, was selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is coming off his second full season in the NHL and played in 81 games, scoring nine goals with 10 assists.
That is a dropoff from the 37 points he recorded during the 2024-25 campaign, when he had 19 goals and 18 assists.
J.T. Compher is the positional player mentioned, as he could slide right into New York’s lineup as the third option at center behind Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller. He appeared in all 82 games for Detroit this past season, recording 28 points as he scored 11 goals and handed out 17 assists.
Any of those three players would be a great spot for the Rangers to start negotiations with the Red Wings should they trade Larkin and immediately be in the market for a veteran center to replace him.