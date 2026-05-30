Case Can Be Made for NY Rangers To Not Pursue Alex Tuch in Free Agency
The New York Rangers will be entering the offseason with a desire to improve. However, how they might go about it will be interesting to see.
Following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there is a lot of work to do for the Rangers this summer. As expected, with one of the worst records in the league, New York has numerous areas that they should look to improve.
However, while it is easy to be pessimistic about the outlook for the team, they did perform better after the Olympic break when some of their key players were healthy. With Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin missing some time, New York simply didn’t have the talent to overcome those injuries.
As the team prepares for the summer, there are some good things in place for the team to improve. The Rangers have two first-round picks, with one of them being the fifth overall selection. Furthermore, they are going to have over $25 million in cap space.
Most summers, that amount of cap space would be an excellent thing to have. However, this free agent class isn’t looking like the strongest, especially for the needs of New York. Of the free agents, arguably the best fit for the Rangers is going to be forward Alex Tuch. However, as the top forward on the market, a case can be made that they should avoid signing him.
Case Can Be Made to Not Spend on Tuch
Even though he is a player who could fill the needs of the Rangers this offseason, Tuch is hitting the market at the perfect time. While the 30-year-old forward is a very good player and can instantly be in the top six for New York, giving a player of his age a long-term deal at over $10 million per season might not be the best move by the Rangers.
Due to a lack of options on the open market this year, Tuch could end up getting the biggest deal of any impending free agent, and that could be a contract that the Rangers would regret in the near future.
New York is a team that, if they want to be a contender, needs more than just Tuch. If the asking price becomes too high, it would be tough to pass, but it could be what’s best for the team long-term. This summer is shaping up to be a wild one with the salary cap increase, and what New York does will be fun to watch.