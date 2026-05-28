Projecting What NY Rangers Would Have to Pay Alex Tuch in Free Agency
The New York Rangers will be starting up an important offseason soon, and what they do this summer could shape the team for the next few years.
Following another disappointing campaign, the Rangers are positioned well to have a good offseason. New York will have an ample amount of cap space and also two first-round picks to work with.
Despite the NHL Lottery not being the kindest to them, they still have a top-five pick, and that is a valuable asset. As the team continues to retool, this feels like the summer that they are going to try to make a splash. However, while that might be their desire, how they will execute it will be interesting.
Due to the salary cap going up, the trade market is expected to be wild this summer. The Rangers have a great trade asset in Vincent Trocheck, and it seems very possible that they are going to move him.
Furthermore, when it comes to trying to improve, one of the best options for them in free agency is forward Alex Tuch. However, even though he is a very good player, the price tag could be very high.
Tuch Projected to Get Massive Contract
According to AFPAnalytics, they have Tuch landing a seven-year, $70.8 million deal. At 30 years old, this would be a massive contract for the Rangers to give out to the veteran, but he is arguably the best projected unrestricted free agent on the board.
Coming off another 30-goal season and options being limited in free agency, Tuch is going to be in a position to land a massive deal. With his projected contract expected to be over $10 million annually, he is certainly setting himself up well.
For New York, they are a team that wants to improve and make a splash to once again become a contender in the Eastern Conference. However, aside from Tuch, options are very limited to help them with their need in the top six.
Furthermore, while Tuch is a good player, the Rangers have to be mindful of handing out a massive contract just because he is the best player available. Paying Tuch over $10 million per year might be a bit of a reach, even with the salary cap going up. With him being 30 years old already, that contract could look poor on the backend.
While he is undoubtedly a good fit for the team, they must be mindful of not overspending as well, just because they have cap space.