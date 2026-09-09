Chris Kreider Could Technically See NY Rangers Return Following Contract Development
Per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Anaheim Ducks are expected to place former New York Rangers icon Chris Kreider on waivers for the purposes of contract termination.
This move — which Friedman reported is to occur with Kreider's approval — would make him an unrestricted free agent once he passes through waivers. Furthermore, Friedman's sources indicate that Kreider reportedly has a desire to return to the East Coast to be closer to family members. The left wing previously spent his entire career with the New York Rangers before being traded to Anaheim. Friedman's initial report came on Sept. 9.
Krider, 35, was entering into the final season of a seven-year deal which carries a $6.5 million average annual value against the salary cap. His total salary for the 2026-27 season is $4 million.
Kreider has 632 career points (348 goals, 284 assists) across 958 games played. The Massachusetts native has tallied 22 goals and 28 assists in his 75 games played for the Ducks. Per ESPN, the decision from Anaheim to part ways with Kreider comes as the Ducks are in prolonged contract talks with restricted free agent forward Cutter Gauthier.
Could Chris Kreider Return to the NY Rangers?
Per PuckPedia, the Rangers current cap space sits at around $995,476. As such — President and General Manager Chris Drury does not have the money to acquire Kreider back.
However, once Kreider passes waivers and becomes an unrestricted free agent — it is technically possible for the Rangers to make moves in order to bring him back to the franchise.
Kreider was originally drafted by the Rangers with the No. 19 overall selection in the 2009 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Ducks on June 12, 2025, for forward prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, with the New York franchise also sending a fourth-round pick in 2025 to Anaheim.
Ranking seventh in Rangers history in games played, third in goals, tied for first in power-play goals (116) and 10th in points — Kreider left the Rangers organization with 582 points (326 goals, 256 assists) in 883 regular-season games and 76 points (48 goals, 28 assists) in 123 playoff games.
He was also New York's all-time leader in the playoffs in games played and goals, and third in points.
New York fans mostly reacted negatively to the initial news for Kreider's departure, with many citing a desire for wanting Kreider to have been a "New York Ranger for life."
The Ducks also defeated the Rangers with a 4-1 win on Dec. 15, 2025, which marked Kreider's return to Madison Square Garden and first time playing against his former team; the Rangers showed a video tribute for Kreider in the first period, with the player also acknowledging the MSG crowd and having 18:24 TOI.
"It was a little weird," Kreider previously said per NHL.com on his return to MSG. "It took me a couple of shifts to remember the guys in blue weren't my teammates. It was just, I think, a weird game. Maybe next time it'll feel a little more normal. I had a little adrenaline dump in the first period, a little bit of tunnel vision and nerves like my first game here in New York."
Kreider is known for his presence in front of the net and ability on special teams, standing at 6'3" — it is currently unknown if there are specific East Coast teams Kreider does or does not want to play for.