Complete List of 2026 NHL Draft Picks for NY Rangers
The NHL Draft has come to a close, and it has been a good couple of days for the Rangers. New York being able to add to their prospect pool this summer was important, and they were able to achieve that.
Even though the Rangers might have traded two of their draft picks in order to get the very talented Pavel Dorofeyev, they were still able to add some quality talent. New York is a team that is hoping to turn things around quickly, and based on their draft plan and the acquisition of Dorofeyev, that appears to be the plan.
Chris Drury has stated that the team is retooling and not rebuilding, and the decisions that they made the last couple of days coincide with that. Now that the draft has come to an end, here is a complete list of the draft picks for the Rangers.
First Round: No.5 Alberts Smits
Second Round: No. 64 Benjamin MacBeath
Third Round: No. 67 Danai Shaiikov
Third Round: No. 77 Charlie Morrison
Third Round: No.81 Tomas Chrenko
Fourth Round: No. 102 Spencer Bowes
Sixth Round: No. 162 Andre Mondoux
Sixth Round: No.163 Darian Anderson
Seventh Round: No.193 Ivan Patrikhayev
With the draft coming to a close, the Rangers ended up making nine selections, with five of them coming in the top 100. This could bode well for the team down the road if some of their picks outside of the first round, but still within the top 100, end up panning out.
Obviously the big takeaway for the team was the fact that they drafted five left-handed defensemen. This was a need for the organization coming into the draft, and it was certainly addressed with a plethora of new prospects coming in.
Smits very well could be in the NHL to start the season next year with the Rangers, and the other four will be players that the team will be hoping to develop over the next several years.
While it might have been better to pursue some more forwards to hopefully hit on someone up front, New York seemingly got some good players at good value.
Overall, while the draft is important, the deal for Dorofeyev was also a significant part of the draft process for the team. He is an impact addition that will make the team better not only this coming season, but for years to come. With nine picks and a new top six forward coming in, it was certainly a good couple of days for the Rangers.