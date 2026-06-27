New York Rangers On SI

Complete List of 2026 NHL Draft Picks for NY Rangers

Here is a complete list of the prospects taken by the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Nick Ziegler

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Alberts Smits reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center.
Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Alberts Smits reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
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The NHL Draft has come to a close, and it has been a good couple of days for the Rangers. New York being able to add to their prospect pool this summer was important, and they were able to achieve that. 

Even though the Rangers might have traded two of their draft picks in order to get the very talented Pavel Dorofeyev, they were still able to add some quality talent. New York is a team that is hoping to turn things around quickly, and based on their draft plan and the acquisition of Dorofeyev, that appears to be the plan. 

Chris Drury has stated that the team is retooling and not rebuilding, and the decisions that they made the last couple of days coincide with that. Now that the draft has come to an end, here is a complete list of the draft picks for the Rangers. 

Alberts Smits being drafted
Alberts Smits reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

First Round: No.5 Alberts Smits

Second Round: No. 64 Benjamin MacBeath

Third Round: No. 67 Danai Shaiikov

Third Round: No. 77 Charlie Morrison

Third Round: No.81 Tomas Chrenko

Fourth Round: No. 102 Spencer Bowes 

Sixth Round: No. 162 Andre Mondoux

Sixth Round: No.163 Darian Anderson 

Seventh Round: No.193 Ivan Patrikhayev

With the draft coming to a close, the Rangers ended up making nine selections, with five of them coming in the top 100. This could bode well for the team down the road if some of their picks outside of the first round, but still within the top 100, end up panning out. 

Obviously the big takeaway for the team was the fact that they drafted five left-handed defensemen. This was a need for the organization coming into the draft, and it was certainly addressed with a plethora of new prospects coming in. 

Smits very well could be in the NHL to start the season next year with the Rangers, and the other four will be players that the team will be hoping to develop over the next several years. 

While it might have been better to pursue some more forwards to hopefully hit on someone up front, New York seemingly got some good players at good value. 

Overall, while the draft is important, the deal for Dorofeyev was also a significant part of the draft process for the team. He is an impact addition that will make the team better not only this coming season, but for years to come. With nine picks and a new top six forward coming in, it was certainly a good couple of days for the Rangers. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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