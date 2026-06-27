Why Pavel Dorofeyev is a Perfect Addition for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers had a very busy first night of the NHL Draft, and the team is looking much better.
So far this offseason, there has been a ton of player movement, and the Rangers were unable to make a splash heading into Friday night. There were some notable players traded the last couple of days, some of whom would have been good trade targets for New York.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, it felt like the Rangers had hit rock bottom, and the team needed to have a good summer to turn things around. With a lot of cap space and multiple first-round picks entering the draft on Friday, the team was in a good position to improve.
Fortunately, they were able to accomplish just that with a really strong night. Just before they selected Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick, they were able to pull off a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Pavel Dorofeyev. At just 25 years old, he fits the timeline of the Rangers well, and this addition appears to be a really great one.
Dorofeyev Is a Perfect Addition
Due to where things are for the Rangers currently, the addition of Dorofeyev is a perfect one for the team. New York is likely not going to be a contender next season, but this is a major step in the right direction.
The Rangers are in the midst of a retool, and getting younger has been a major goal. On Friday, being able to use the fifth overall pick on Alberts Smits will help improve their prospect pool, and the young defenseman might be in the NHL right from the jump.
However, while Smits will help on the blueline, New York really needed to improve in the scoring department. This was a team that struggled offensively at times last season, and Dorofeyev will help in that area.
The 25-year-old scored 37 goals last year, making it the second straight season in which he was able to reach that milestone. At his age, being a proven goal scorer is exactly what the Rangers were seeking. Furthermore, being able to lock him up to a long-term deal gives the team a new cornerstone player to build around.
Overall, while it did cost them a package of two first-round picks, New York being able to hang on to their top five selection this year was huge. There is a lot to like about Dorofeyev and New York should be thrilled with the addition.